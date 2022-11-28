Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Normal highs to return after near record-breaking warmth

The highest temperature on Saturday, Nov. 26 was three degrees shy of the warmest temperature in Brainerd history.

People walk down the sidewalk in downtown Brainerd in relatively warm weather.
People walk through downtown Brainerd without coats Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The temperature reached 53 degrees, about 20 degrees warmer than normal.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
November 27, 2022 06:21 PM
BRAINERD — After unusually warm weather over the weekend, temperatures will begin to feel more like normal in the upcoming week.

Brainerd was 3 degrees away from tying the record-high temperature on Saturday, Nov. 26. Temperatures topped out at 53 degrees, just shy of the 56-degree record from 1913.

The average temperature for this time of year is much lower, with the normal being 34 degrees on Nov. 26. However, the temperature for the upcoming week will feel more like normal — if not a little cold.

“For the most part this week, Brainerd will be right in the normal range,” said Jonathan Wolfe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. “But there will be a period on Thursday morning, where it will get down close to the single digits and that'll be a little bit below normal.”

There is also a winter storm expected to pass through eastern Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to hit farther to the east, but the Brainerd lakes area could see some snow accumulations from it.

“There's a pretty good sized storm that misses just to the east,” Wolfe said. “I think (Brainerd) still might get a little bit of snow from this one. Probably less than an inch.”

The warmer weather caused a majority of the snow on the ground to melt, but there is plenty of time for a white Christmas.

“The next couple of weeks are supposed to be getting much cooler,” Wolfe said. “So, I would say there's a pretty good chance of a white Christmas.”

Brainerd lakes area forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sara Guymon
Sara Guymon recently joined the Brainerd Dispatch as a staff writer.
