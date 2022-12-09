Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

North Brainerd construction work finishes up for the year

Workers are just buttoning up the last of the work to relocate and replace gas lines ahead of a reconstruction project in the spring.

Construction continues under the lights on the north side of Brainerd.
Workers with Michels Utility Services Dawson Gesswein and Al Lebens install a gas line Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2022,on North Sixth Street in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 09, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Gas line relocation and replacement work in north Brainerd is just about wrapped up for the season.

The work started in November to begin preparations for a project that will see the reconstruction of portions of North Third, North Sixth, North Seventh and Juniper streets in the spring. Reconstruction means new street surface, new curb and gutter, upgraded storm sewer to help mitigate flooding issues and a new water main. A median island is also planned for North Sixth Street between Kingwood and Juniper streets, while pedestrian bump outs will be added to the intersections near Gregory Park where high pedestrian traffic is anticipated.

A portion of sidewalks along North Third Street will also see renovations.

When the project resumes in the spring, local street closures are anticipated but access to properties near the project area would be maintained throughout the construction period, which is proposed to take place from mid-May to sometime in October. The total project cost is estimated at just over $5 million, with about $825,178 of the costs being assessed to property owners.

With snow now flying in the lakes area, Brainerd City Engineer Jessie Dehn said workers are just buttoning up the last of the relocation work for the year before the actual project in the spring.

Related Topics: BRAINERDTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs