North Brainerd construction work finishes up for the year

BRAINERD — Gas line relocation and replacement work in north Brainerd is just about wrapped up for the season.

The work started in November to begin preparations for a project that will see the reconstruction of portions of North Third, North Sixth, North Seventh and Juniper streets in the spring. Reconstruction means new street surface, new curb and gutter, upgraded storm sewer to help mitigate flooding issues and a new water main. A median island is also planned for North Sixth Street between Kingwood and Juniper streets, while pedestrian bump outs will be added to the intersections near Gregory Park where high pedestrian traffic is anticipated.

A portion of sidewalks along North Third Street will also see renovations.

When the project resumes in the spring, local street closures are anticipated but access to properties near the project area would be maintained throughout the construction period, which is proposed to take place from mid-May to sometime in October. The total project cost is estimated at just over $5 million, with about $825,178 of the costs being assessed to property owners.

With snow now flying in the lakes area, Brainerd City Engineer Jessie Dehn said workers are just buttoning up the last of the relocation work for the year before the actual project in the spring.