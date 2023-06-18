North Brainerd residents frustrated over postal demands

BRAINERD — Some north Brainerd residents are frustrated after receiving a letter from the U.S. Postal Service regarding mailbox placement.

But it turns out the troubling letter might not have been completely accurate.

Many — but not all — residents in the area of town north of Washington Street between the Mississippi River and the Franklin Arts Center, received a letter in the last month requesting mailboxes to be moved from the house to the curb for street delivery.

The letter, which was not dated but signed by Brainerd Postmaster Norman Jones, told residents they had 30 days to move their mailbox to the curb, and if it was not done by Saturday, June 24, mail would be placed on hold until the box is moved to the proper location.

The letter went on to list guidelines for mailbox placement, including how far above the ground and away from the curb it should be placed.

Houses in north Brainerd typically have mail slots or or drop off boxes attached to their houses or porches, requiring mail carriers to walk up to the house to deliver mail.

Krista Soukup, president of the Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association, said she has heard from many residents with concerns about the policy.

“The frustration is, A. Just the feel of a historic neighborhood. People don’t want the look of it, and, B. There’s such limited parking in our streets anyway, and you can’t park in front of a mailbox,” Soukup said. “Some people have no garage, some people just have one. So it’s restricting the parking that we have on our streets.”

Members of the Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association meet Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to discuss a letter some of them received from the United States Postal Service. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Snow removal could also pose challenges, Soukup said. Some north Brainerd residents do not have individual driveways as they may use alleys to access parking, creating another obstacle as mailboxes would not be placed near an area where snow is removed. Snowbanks are often high along the city streets during the winter.

Perhaps one of the most puzzling facets of the letter is who received it. Several north Brainerd residents gathered for a quick neighborhood association meeting at Gregory Park Tuesday, June 13, and some reported receiving the letter while others did not, despite living on the same block or the same street.

Residents said the letter felt threatening and noted several problems they foresaw with curbside mailboxes, including the neighborhood aesthetic and the fact packages would still have to be delivered to the front door.

One resident noted his curb was currently being torn up due to road construction, and did not know what it would look like after the project was completed, so he could not put a mailbox out by June 24. When calling the number for the post office annex in Baxter, which was listed on the letter, the resident said he was told delivery would be up to the carrier’s discretion.

Others reported trying to call the number but never getting anyone to pick up the phone.

An employee answered a call from a Dispatch reporter and answered several questions about the letter before declining to give their name or comment further.

A promised follow-up call back from another post office employee did not come, and during a second call with the original employee, the reporter was told to call back in the morning and speak with the postmaster. Jones was reached Friday, June 16, but said he could not speak to the media.

A letter sent from the United States Postal Service to some north Brainerd residents threatened to hold mail if mailboxes were not moved to the curb by June 24.

The first employee, however, said there was no threat of mail being held if mailboxes were not put at the curb, and they did not know how that statement got into the letter. They said it was simply a request coming from an overburdened carrier, as curbside mailboxes would release some of the stress.

The employee went on to say the letter likely went to houses with mail that takes the most time to deliver, though they were not sure how each specific address was targeted.

Soukup said she talked to her carrier, who told her the decision was out of his hands.

She has since contacted Congressman Pete Stauber’s office and is waiting to hear back.

The Dispatch reached out to Ken Heintzeman, Stauber’s representative in Brainerd, but he said he does not typically talk with the media.

City intervention?

City Council President Kelly Bevans received the letter at his north Brainerd home and has since put up a curbside mailbox and offered to help other neighbors do so as well.

Other mailboxes have popped up around the neighborhood, too.

While Bevans said some in the neighborhood are not opposed to the mailboxes, he has also listened to those with concerns and agreed to put the item on the agenda for the next City Council meeting Tuesday, June 20.

While he learned from the city attorney the city does not have any jurisdiction over mailbox location.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t do anything,” Bevans said during the meeting in Gregory Park.

If council members agree, the city can pen a letter to Stauber or post office representatives requesting feedback on the issue. The council could also choose to enact a mailbox policy, dictating guidelines for the look and aesthetic of mailboxes.

And residents can share their concerns with the council. They could also file a claim in small claims court for the cost of a mailbox, he said, which could make an impact if enough people went that route.

“Sometimes the masses speak,” he said. “And that’s how we beat this the first time.”

Bevans recalls a similar letter circulating throughout the neighborhood 10-15 years ago, saying the issue seemed to go away when residents did not comply.

“The more the merrier,” Bevans said. “The same thing will be true with the postmaster, and the same thing will be true with Pete Stauber. … The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .