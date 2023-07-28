Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Brainerd to host annual National Night Out block party Aug. 1

The event celebrates neighborhood unity, safety, police/community partnership and crime, drug and violence prevention.

A rolled newspaper
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association will host its annual National Night Out block party 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Gregory Park.

All current and past residents of Brainerd’s Northside are invited to attend this community event in collaboration with the Brainerd Police Department. The event celebrates neighborhood unity, safety, police/community partnership and crime, drug and violence prevention. The event includes a picnic dinner, live music, kids’ games and face painting. Get to know your neighbors, area law enforcement and fire department staff. Free will offerings accepted.

The Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association is a not-for-profit community-based organization encompassing all residents, businesses, nonprofits and faith communities residing within the north area of the city of Brainerd. The organization provides a forum for the discussion of neighborhood and community issues; plans activities to build a sense of neighborhood; develops neighborhood improvement programs to clean-up and beautify our neighborhood; partners with community resources of government, businesses, nonprofits, and citizens to continue to improve our neighborhood and city.

Through the block party and other activities, they sponsor crime prevention programs and promote the history of the northside.

For more information and the monthly meeting schedule, email northsidebrainerd@gmail.com .

By Dispatch staff report
