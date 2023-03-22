Northern Pines delegation lobbies state, federal representatives for mental health

BRAINERD — Northern Pines Mental Health Center sent representatives to Mental Health Day on the Hill March 9 at the Minnesota State Capitol and at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Northern Pines delegation sent to St. Paul included: Sami Cross, Children and Families co-director; Christiann Scofield, Safe Harbor Crisis Bed Program supervisor; Michelle Winter, Assertive Community Treatment supervisor; Billy Hoffs, Marketing and Outreach director; and Laura Vaughn, executive director.

The delegation met privately with Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, and Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, to discuss mental health initiatives in their districts by Northern Pines and debriefed each representative on current docket legislation created to improve access to services, reduce paperwork, and support for those entering the mental health profession.

On the same day, Stephanie Silgjord, Children and Families co-director, met with Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, in Washington, D.C., additionally highlighting the work of Northern Pines as a certified behavioral health clinic in central Minnesota, current collaborations with law enforcement and plans for a regional mental health urgent care facility.

Sen. Justin Eichorn, second from left, meets March 9 with a delegation from Northern Pines Mental Health Center on Mental Health Day. Contributed

Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, center, meets March 9 with a delegation from Northern Pines Mental Health Center on Mental Health Day. Contributed