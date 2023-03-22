99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northern Pines delegation lobbies state, federal representatives for mental health

The representatives met on Mental Health Day on the Hill March 9 at the Minnesota State Capitol and at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Northern Pines Mental Health Center in Brainerd is located at 520 NW Fifth St.Michael Johnson/Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:00 PM

BRAINERD — Northern Pines Mental Health Center sent representatives to Mental Health Day on the Hill March 9 at the Minnesota State Capitol and at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Northern Pines delegation sent to St. Paul included: Sami Cross, Children and Families co-director; Christiann Scofield, Safe Harbor Crisis Bed Program supervisor; Michelle Winter, Assertive Community Treatment supervisor; Billy Hoffs, Marketing and Outreach director; and Laura Vaughn, executive director.

The delegation met privately with Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, and Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, to discuss mental health initiatives in their districts by Northern Pines and debriefed each representative on current docket legislation created to improve access to services, reduce paperwork, and support for those entering the mental health profession.

On the same day, Stephanie Silgjord, Children and Families co-director, met with Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, in Washington, D.C., additionally highlighting the work of Northern Pines as a certified behavioral health clinic in central Minnesota, current collaborations with law enforcement and plans for a regional mental health urgent care facility.

Senator Justin D Eichorn District 6.jpg
Sen. Justin Eichorn, second from left, meets March 9 with a delegation from Northern Pines Mental Health Center on Mental Health Day.
Contributed
A man and four women pose for a photo.
Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, center, meets March 9 with a delegation from Northern Pines Mental Health Center on Mental Health Day.
Contributed
Two people pose together for a picture.
Stephanie Silgjord, Northern Pines Children and Families co-director, left, and Rep. Pete Stauber during a meeting to discuss mental health issues in Central Minnesota.
Contributed

