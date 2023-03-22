Northern Pines delegation lobbies state, federal representatives for mental health

BRAINERD — Northern Pines Mental Health Center sent representatives to Mental Health Day on the Hill March 9 at the Minnesota State Capitol and at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The Northern Pines delegation sent to St. Paul included: Sami Cross, Children and Families co-director; Christiann Scofield, Safe Harbor Crisis Bed Program supervisor; Michelle Winter, Assertive Community Treatment supervisor; Billy Hoffs, Marketing and Outreach director; and Laura Vaughn, executive director.
The delegation met privately with Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, and Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, to discuss mental health initiatives in their districts by Northern Pines and debriefed each representative on current docket legislation created to improve access to services, reduce paperwork, and support for those entering the mental health profession.
On the same day, Stephanie Silgjord, Children and Families co-director, met with Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, in Washington, D.C., additionally highlighting the work of Northern Pines as a certified behavioral health clinic in central Minnesota, current collaborations with law enforcement and plans for a regional mental health urgent care facility.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.