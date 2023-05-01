99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Northland Arboretum celebrates Arbor Day

The event included live music, a bouncy house, demonstrations, a petting zoo, live reptiles, kids yoga, and more. Check out the photo gallery from the event and video.

Baby kangaroo looks at a baby human.
Angela and Oliver Liedl get up close with a young kangaroo named Jackie Legs from Ski’s Exotics Mobile Petting Zoo on Saturday, April 29, 2023, during the Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:39 PM
Families look at reptiles on display.
Takoma Kuehn hesitantly goes to touch a corn snake from Ectothermic Nirvana on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as part of the Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
1/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
2/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
3/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
4/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
5/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
6/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
7/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
8/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
9/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
10/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
11/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
12/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
13/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
14/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
15/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
16/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
17/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
18/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
19/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
20/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
21/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
22/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
23/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
24/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
25/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
26/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
27/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
28/30: Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Families look at reptiles on display.
29/30: Takoma Kuehn hesitantly goes to touch a corn snake from Ectothermic Nirvana on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as part of the Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum.
Baby kangaroo looking at a baby human.
30/30: Angela and Oliver Liedl get up close with a young kangaroo named Jackie Legs from Ski’s Exotics Mobile Petting Zoo on Saturday, April 29, 2023, during the Arbor Day Celebration at the Northland Arboretum.

More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
People run past the starting line, many already doused in colors, while colorful powder is thrown into the air.
Local
Running in color
April 30, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A rolled up newspaper
Local
Faith in Action to host Cass County senior providers
April 30, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
court-1.jpg
Local
Brainerd felon sentenced to 12.5 years for distribution of controlled substances
April 30, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Dulas
Sports
College Softball: Raiders outhit Rainy River for sweep
April 30, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dawson Ringler
Prep
Boys Golf: Ringler leads Warriors to 2nd in Willmar 2-day
April 30, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mitch Brau
Prep
Baseball: Warriors drop 2 section games
April 30, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2898972+crime1.jpg
Local
Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery
April 28, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report