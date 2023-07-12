Northland Arboretum Hiking Club meets July 27

BAXTER — Northland Arboretum’s new Hiking Club will meet at 9 a.m. July 27 for a guided hike around the arboretum.

Knowledgeable guides will lead the one-hour walk at a comfortable pace on Northland Arboretum’s trails systems.

The hike is free. Those interested can RSVP online at www.northlandarb.org or by calling 218-829-8770. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Participants should wear supportive shoes as the trails are dirt and grass and can have uneven surfaces.

In case of cancellation due to weather, those signed up for the hike will be notified.

