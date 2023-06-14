Northland Arboretum hires new executive director

BRAINERD — Trevor Pumnea of Priest River, Idaho, was recently appointed as the new executive director of the Northland Arboretum.

He replaces Candice Zimmermann who moved to a new position.

Pumnea has an extensive background in parks and recreation, most recently serving as the director of Parks and Recreation of Blue Lake in California. He relocated to the Brainerd lakes area this past year with his fiancée, Ashley, to begin their life where his family spent the last 30 summers vacationing.

His family owned the Sled Shed Polaris dealership in Aitkin and he still has many relatives in the Garrison area.

The new executive director has a master’s degree in therapeutic recreation from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and earned a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Idaho-Moscow. Pumnea is the former vice president of the Idaho Recreation and Parks Association and taught recreation, sport management, and tourism courses at the University of Idaho for four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“Trevor is uniquely qualified to lead the Arboretum,” said Dan Lee, Northland Arboretum Board chair, in a news release. “We believe Trevor’s wealth of experience paired with his enthusiasm will lead the Arb into the future as it continues to achieve its goal of connecting our community to nature and protecting our natural environment.”

The public is invited to meet the new executive director and Northland Arboretum Board members at the second annual Firefly Festival fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Arboretum, Saturday, June 17.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Northland Arboretum as its executive director,” said Pumnea in the news release. “I am looking forward to bringing my enthusiasm and experience to the dedicated team of staff and volunteers. Together, we will continue to build upon the Arboretum’s success.”

A member-supported, nonprofit organization, the Northland Arboretum’s over 13 miles of trails fill over 400 acres in the heart of Brainerd/Baxter behind the Westgate Mall. The Arboretum contains a mosaic of habitats including gardens, a waterfall, garden pond, wetlands, a stream, shrub bog, aquatic plants, native grasses, prairies, Norway Pine plantation and Jack Pine savanna, which have been identified for easy viewing. Annual memberships start at $30.

For more information, visit www.northlandarb.org .

