News Local

Northland Arboretum to host upcoming events

The Northland Arboretum has several upcoming June events and classes

Showy lady's slippers bloom
Showy lady's slippers bloom at the Northland Arboretum in Baxter. Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD—The Northland Arboretum has several upcoming June events and classes, from catching dragonflies to guided hiking beside pink lady’s slippers.

Events start June 8 and prices range from free registration to $30.

Firefly Festival Outdoor Music Event

FIREFLY FESTIVAL
The Arb will host the Firefly Festival, an outdoor music festival on Saturday, June 17, from 5-9 p.m. Performances include featured artist Mason Dixon line as well as Norman’s Bait and Tackle Choir.

General admission tickets will be $25 when purchased in advance and $30 at the door. VIP advanced tickets will be $35 and $40 at the door. Attendees can register ahead of time at the QR code above or at https://www.northlandarb.org/firefly-festival .

Festival-goers will receive commemorative beer glasses. Food trucks and raffle drawings will be available.

Guided Nature Hikes

GUIDED NATURE HIKES
Ecotherapy and creative nature writing come together in guided nature hikes the second Thursday of each month, from 6-7:30 p.m. Darla Swanson, a certified eco-therapeutic nature guide, will lead the experiences.

Participants will walk through the woods, learn about nature therapy practices, and creative nature writing. If the weather is uncooperative, indoor ecotherapy and creative nature writing will be available.

Hikers can register for free at northlandarb.org or by using the QR code above.

Pink Lady's Slippers Hike

PINK LADY’S SLIPPERS HIKE
Those interested in walking past blooming pink showy lady’s slippers are encouraged to sign up, bring a camera and wear pink for a guided quarter-mile hike on Monday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. After the event, there will be a pink-themed party with food and drinks available.

Pre-registration is required for the hike, and participants must register by Wednesday, June 14. Tickets are $20 per person for Arboretum members and $25 for non-members. The fee is non refundable.

Hikers can register at northlandarb.org or by using the QR code above.

Plant Sale Thursday, June 22

PLANT SALE
The Arb will host a plant sale, followed by a presentation on perennials and a Q&A, at noon on Thursday, June 22. Attendees will also receive a free beverage and a cookie.

The plant sale will be from 12-1 p.m., the educational presentation on perennials and Q&A will take place from 1-2:15 p.m. and the Q&A will continue from 2:15-3 with refreshments and additional time for sales.

Registration for the educational session is $5 per person. Tickets are not needed to shop at the plant sale. Tickets are available at northlandarb.org or by using the QR code above.

Expressive Writing and Yoga breathing/Stretching Workshop Thursday, June 22

EXPRESSIVE WRITING AND YOGA WORKSHOP
The Arb will host a workshop on expressive writing and yoga breathing and stretching on Thursday, June 22, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Darla Swanson, who graduated from the University of Minnesota with a creative writing degree, will lead the workshop. Swanson will guide participants through a writing process to help release past issues.

The experience is $30 per person, and guests should bring a yoga mat or beach towel and wear comfortable clothing.

Registration is available at northlandarb.org or by using the QR code above.

A Dazzle of Dragonflies Sunday, June 25

A DAZZLE OF DRAGONFLIES
The Arb will host a class on techniques, tips, and tools to learn about dragonflies on Sunday, June 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. After the presentation, participants will take nets outside to catch dragonflies living around the Arb’s wetlands.

LeAnn and Ron Plinske, Minnesota Master Naturalist program volunteers and avid dragonfly enthusiasts, will lead the experience.

The class is designed for adults and minors under 16 accompanied by an adult. Registration is free for Arb members and $5 for non-members, and pre-registration is required.

Registration is available at northlandarb.org or by scanning the QR code above.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

