99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Not a resolution, a reachable goal

My huge advice with New Year’s resolutions is to make them specific enough to make it achievable, but not too specific to the point that it’s complicated or unrealistic to complete.

A calendar with a note listing goals for 2023
A few of Sara Guymon's reachable goals for 2023 with her Minnesota Wild calendar she keeps at work, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Sara Guymon / Brainerd Dispatch
Sara Guymon
Opinion by Sara Guymon
December 31, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of New Year's resolutions.

I have friends who set New Year’s resolutions every year. They have the motivation and love the challenge of it for a little bit, but almost all of them have given up by the time my birthday rolls around in February.

I stopped setting resolutions altogether because they always stressed me out and I never wanted to start my year with unnecessary anxiety.

Sara Guymon.jpg
Dispatch staff writer Sara Guymon.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Last year was the first year in a while that I made a New Year's resolution. I thought long and hard about it and if it was something I wanted to do and decided I wanted to get into better shape during 2022. To achieve my goal, I began working out with some friends in the new year.

It was more of a promise to myself than a New Year’s resolution. It didn’t feel like a looming requirement I have to accomplish or my year was a failure. Instead, it was more like a goal I worked to achieve every week. I wasn’t overly harsh with the requirements around it, I just said that I wanted to be active a couple of times a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

I started out really well, going to the gym between one and four times a week depending on my weekly schedule. I was also playing tennis twice a week at night. Then, I had surgery. I had my appendix removed in April and that put my exercising on hold. It took me a couple weeks to recover, but I got horribly sick afterward. This sinus infection lasted until I moved to Brainerd and I lost the free gym facilities in my life.

Read More
The intersection of Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road as seen Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter.
Local
Baxter approves Cypress Drive improvement project for 2023
The street project is linked to the construction of an apartment complex, expected to add about 250 rental units to the community.
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Adam Rees and Debbie Anderson present Rose Payne with her Service above Self Award during the Brainerd Noon Rotary Club meeting on Dec. 19, 2022.
Local
Service above Self Awards presented at rotary
The Brainerd Noon Rotary Club along with the Central Lakes Rotary Club are participating in a new recognition service project called the Service above Self Award.
December 27, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Poinsettias
Local
Poinsettia care for Christmas and beyond
Poinsettias are a main symbol for the holiday season, but many do not know the proper way to take care of them.
December 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon

I would love to say I got back on top of exercising after I recovered, but I did not. Working out was a big time commitment while I tried to catch up on school and prepare to begin my career in Brainerd. I would also love to say that it is my New Year’s resolution again this year, but it isn’t.

My resolution for 2023 is to find one good thing about every day. It doesn’t have to be something extraordinary or amazing. I am very aware there are bad days for everyone and I don’t expect every day to be healthy and positive, but I just want to acknowledge something good — whether it’s having a good conversation with a friend, playing with my cat or getting more than three hours of sleep.

It’s something specific enough to make the goal achievable. I tend to be more pessimistic overall and so finding these positive moments each day will improve my mental health throughout the year.

My huge advice with New Year’s resolutions is to make them specific enough to make it achievable, but not too specific to the point that it’s complicated or unrealistic to complete.

I believe the reason we don’t accomplish our New Year’s resolutions is because we put so much pressure on sticking with it that it becomes impossible and overwhelming. A goal shouldn’t cause an overload of stress that stops the person from achieving it.

Everyone functions differently and some intense goals work for people, but for me, they don’t. I am someone who gets stressed easily and my stress often holds me back from doing things I want or need to do. I think it’s better to set smaller and more reachable goals to achieve a sense of accomplishment than it is to set one giant goal where it’s easier to get discouraged and give up throughout the process.

My goal in the upcoming year is something small and easy to accomplish, but it still will have a positive impact on day to day life.

ADVERTISEMENT

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/SaraGuymon.

Related Topics: COMMENTARYHEALTHWELLNESS
Sara Guymon
Opinion by Sara Guymon
Sara Guymon recently joined the Brainerd Dispatch as a staff writer.
What to read next
Child's drawing of a decorated evergreen tree, lights, and confetti, along with happy new year.
Local
Weather Drawing: Happy New Year's Eve!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
December 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Rugroden
A snowy photo of downtown Brainerd.
Exclusive
Local
Shoplifting can make big impact on small businesses
With the first being in May and the most recent being around the middle of December, CatTales reported two shoplifting thefts in 2022.
December 31, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
births.JPG
Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
December 31, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 31, 2022 03:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report