NTSB investigators arrive in Mille Lacs County

MILLE LACS — Four investigators from the National Transporation and Safety Board are in Milles Lacs County investigating the fatal plane crash, which occurred Friday afternoon, June 30, in Mille Lacs Lake.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said Monday the NTSB is continuing to run the crash investigation. The investigators are working in a secure garage where the plane’s wreakage was taken early Saturday morning. Burton earlier asked anyone with video, potentially from surveillance cameras , to come forward to help the NTSB in its investigation to find out what went wrong.

The plane, found in 26 feet of water, crashed into the lake off the southwest shore.

The crash claimed the life of pilot Ryan Comer, from Blaine, who was alone in the Icon A5 amphibious aircraft. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, an Icon A5 aircraft, built in 2019, was registered to Comer.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Comer and a friend, who was piloting another floatplane, took off from Anoka County Municipal Airport about 1 p.m. Friday and flew to Mille Lacs Lake. In a news release, Burton said the pilots planned to do a brief water landing before continuing on to Aitkin County. The other pilot, who was flying above and behind Comer, witnessed the crash and called 911. The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. east of the Shah-Bush-Kung Bay public water access on Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Icon A5 Light Sport plane seats two, has a single engine, folding wings, and a range of 420 nautical miles.

Any witnesses, or anyone who recorded the crash or events leading up to it, are asked to call 320-983-8257.