Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

NTSB investigators arrive in Mille Lacs County

The plane crash into Mille Lacs Lake claimed the life of the 47-year-old pilot.

A view of Mille Lacs Lake from Wigwam Bay
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the June 30, 2023, crash of an amphibious aircraft into Mille Lacs Lake. The crash site was off the southwestern shore not far from this location in Wigwam Bay. The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. east of the Shah-Bush-Kung Bay public water access on Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:42 PM

MILLE LACS — Four investigators from the National Transporation and Safety Board are in Milles Lacs County investigating the fatal plane crash, which occurred Friday afternoon, June 30, in Mille Lacs Lake.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said Monday the NTSB is continuing to run the crash investigation. The investigators are working in a secure garage where the plane’s wreakage was taken early Saturday morning. Burton earlier asked anyone with video, potentially from surveillance cameras , to come forward to help the NTSB in its investigation to find out what went wrong.

The plane, found in 26 feet of water, crashed into the lake off the southwest shore.

The crash claimed the life of pilot Ryan Comer, from Blaine, who was alone in the Icon A5 amphibious aircraft. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, an Icon A5 aircraft, built in 2019, was registered to Comer.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Comer and a friend, who was piloting another floatplane, took off from Anoka County Municipal Airport about 1 p.m. Friday and flew to Mille Lacs Lake. In a news release, Burton said the pilots planned to do a brief water landing before continuing on to Aitkin County. The other pilot, who was flying above and behind Comer, witnessed the crash and called 911. The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. east of the Shah-Bush-Kung Bay public water access on Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Icon A5 Light Sport plane seats two, has a single engine, folding wings, and a range of 420 nautical miles.

Any witnesses, or anyone who recorded the crash or events leading up to it, are asked to call 320-983-8257.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crosslake Police Logo
Local
Crosslake officer finds male stabbed multiple times; suspect is in custody
July 03, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A string quartet.
Arts and Entertainment
Prelude Series begins June 9 at the Lakes Area Music Festival
July 03, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kids use a slip and slide.
Local
Nisswa Firecracker Run
July 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People sit on the fountain at Gregory Park.
Local
Soaking in Summer
July 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Top floors of the Menk Building with clouds passing above.
Business
Biz Buzz: Downtown Brainerd's big opportunity
June 30, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal