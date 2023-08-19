Nursing home assistance distributed to facilities

BRAINERD — The emergency nursing home assistance Republicans secured at the end of session is finally being distributed to facilities throughout the state, Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, reported in a news release.

The House of Representatives reported members of both chambers and both parties struck a deal to throw a lifeline to the state’s nursing facilities through $269.8 million of appropriations in fiscal year 2024. In the final hours of the 2023 session, the bill passed the House, as amended, 132-0 and moved on to the Senate.

Sponsored by Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, HF-3342 was to provide grants of at least $225,000 to nursing homes, with additional funds available based upon a formula involving how many active beds are in a facility. The outlays would go out to nursing facilities in two equal lump sums on Aug. 1 of both 2023 and 2024.

In May, Minnesota Public Radio reported Republican leaders said they had hoped to convince Democrats to use more of the budget surplus for tax rebates, but ultimately they felt they had to send more to help nursing homes when DFL leaders said they didn’t want to tie the bonding bill to a tax bill.

Just days before the legislative deadline, DFLers agreed to Republican requests to provide $300 million over the next four years to nursing homes struggling with staffing shortages and growing costs. Before they secured Republican support, DFLers planned to move forward with a $1.3 billion cash-only infrastructure some described as the “go it alone” bill. With the borrowing deal, $300 million of that cash went to nursing homes.

On Aug. 1, more than 300 nursing homes – including five in Senate District 6 – received their first Nursing Facility Grants payment. The facilities in Eichorn’s district receiving payments are:

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby: $441,892

Good Sam Society Bethany, Brainerd: $530,255

Good Sam Society Woodland, Brainerd: $385,661

Grand Village, Grand Rapids: $682,882

The Emeralds at Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids: $598,536

Nursing homes across Minnesota are in desperate circumstances, Eichorn said.

“Around 50 nursing homes have shut down over the past few years. The ones still open are barely surviving. They've been pleading for help to stay open, keep their staff, and continue caring for our elderly loved ones,” Eichorn said.” Democrats resisted our efforts to provide assistance, but in the final days of session we were able to broker an agreement to provide $300 million in emergency aid.”