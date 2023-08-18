Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

NWS issues heat advisory as temps climb Saturday, Aug. 19

Heat index values expected to reach 95-102

Map of part of Minnesota with the weather alerts listed
The air temperature is forecast to reach 95 degrees Saturday. Hot temperatures and high humidity combine for the high heat index where values are expected to reach 95 to 102 degrees.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:54 PM

BRAINERD — The heat is back on and the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Crow Wing, southern Cass and southern Aitkin, Morrison and Mille Lacs counties among others in central and southern Minnesota from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

The air temperature is forecast to reach 95 degrees Saturday. Hot temperatures and high humidity combine for the high heat index where values are expected to reach 95 to 102 degrees.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service reported.

“Take extra precautions if you plan to spend time outside on the water Saturday afternoon and evening,” the weather service reported. “Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of fluids. Take breaks in an air-conditioned building to get out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Saturday’s high heat is expected to be a one-day event with temperatures on Sunday dropping back to a high of 76 degrees. But warm conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s and into the 90s are still in the forecast for the coming week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the region remains in an air quality alert until 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, because of the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

“Smoke will continue to disperse as it retreats away from the state. Air quality should improve below alert levels by late Friday,” the weather service reported.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Initiative Foundation logo
Local
Revitalization grants approved in area communities
21m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Washout closes part of SW 4th Street
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brandy Haglin - Brainerd Online School
Local
Brainerd expands online learning options
8h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ranchers riding horses in a field.
Local
Sunup Ranch bringing community together for Harvest Dinner
2d ago
 · 
By  Jodi Eberhardt | Pine River Watershed Alliance
Graphic for Aging Mastery Program
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Empower yourself through the Aging Mastery Program
1d ago
 · 
By  Betsy Martz
Matt Hagan's race car
Sports
NHRA: Hagan eyes another win at BIR to extend points lead
2d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
5d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward