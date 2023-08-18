NWS issues heat advisory as temps climb Saturday, Aug. 19

BRAINERD — The heat is back on and the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Crow Wing, southern Cass and southern Aitkin, Morrison and Mille Lacs counties among others in central and southern Minnesota from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

The air temperature is forecast to reach 95 degrees Saturday. Hot temperatures and high humidity combine for the high heat index where values are expected to reach 95 to 102 degrees.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service reported.

“Take extra precautions if you plan to spend time outside on the water Saturday afternoon and evening,” the weather service reported. “Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of fluids. Take breaks in an air-conditioned building to get out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

Saturday’s high heat is expected to be a one-day event with temperatures on Sunday dropping back to a high of 76 degrees. But warm conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s and into the 90s are still in the forecast for the coming week.

Additionally, the region remains in an air quality alert until 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, because of the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

“Smoke will continue to disperse as it retreats away from the state. Air quality should improve below alert levels by late Friday,” the weather service reported.