Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin Funeral klick! Gallery

People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
DeAnn Caddy, Ironton, and Herman Bradley, Brainerd, join those lining Highway 371 on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch