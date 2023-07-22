6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22
News Local

Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin Funeral klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 3:36 PM
Share
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Jake Wallin Funeral 7 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Jake Wallin Funeral 1 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Jake Wallin Funeral 3 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Jake Wallin Funeral 2 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Jake Wallin Funeral 4 072423.jpg
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Jake Wallin Funeral 5 072423.jpg
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Jake Wallin Funeral 6 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Jake Wallin Funeral 8 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Jake Wallin Funeral 10 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Jake Wallin Funeral 11 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Jake Wallin Funeral 9 072423.jpg
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People line Highway 371 in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin
HonoringJakeWallin.JPG
DeAnn Caddy, Ironton, and Herman Bradley, Brainerd, join those lining Highway 371 on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin Funeral klick! Gallery
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa.
People line Highway 371 in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin