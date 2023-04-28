Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery

GARRISON — A suspect has been arrested in a robbery early Friday, April 28, at a gas station in Garrison.

At 3:54 a.m. Friday the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a silent panic hold-up alarm from the Holiday Gas Station in Garrison.

Responding deputies learned a masked male suspect entered the store wielding a knife and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, who fled the store on foot, was later found walking on Highway 169. He was arrested and is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail pending formal criminal charges for aggravated robbery.

Crow Wing County K-9 Roxa assisted in apprehending the suspect. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff Office also assisted at the scene.

No further information on the robbery or suspect was available Friday morning.