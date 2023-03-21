Officers seize large amount of drugs in Motley traffic stop

MOTLEY — Two men were arrested Saturday, March 18, after Motley Police officers found a large quantity of drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Highway 10 and Spruce Road in Morrison County.

The Motley Police Department pulled the vehicle over for expired registration and dark-tinted windows. According to the police report, a 41-year-old man and a 64-year-old man, both of St. Paul, were placed under arrest for warrants.

The officer observed drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle and conducted a search of the vehicle.

An estimated total of 102 grams of methamphetamine, 243 suspected fentanyl pills, 6 grams of cocaine, and 24 other prescription pills were located in the search.

The 41-year-old man was also arrested for controlled substance possession and introduction of contraband into a jail. The 64-year-old man was also arrested for multiple controlled substance possession charges and possession of a stun gun.

Both men are currently in custody in Morrison County Jail.

Assisting at the scene were the Staples Police Department and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

