Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olde Open Window bests downtown businesses in Window Walk

The business earned two $100 prizes for winning the Judge's Choice and People's Choice categories.

People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 09, 2022 08:38 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Olde Open Window came in first place in both People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice categories during the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk in Brainerd.

The blustery winter weather didn’t keep shoppers away from the downtown area Dec. 2, as they visited small businesses and gazed at the candy cane-themed windows. Votes cast by 150 shoppers, as well as this year’s judges, deemed the Olde Open Window the best, with its red and white striped Christmas tree, ornate snowflakes and other festive decorations. The business won a $100 prize for each category.

Judges this year were Derek and Jolene Owen, Patrick and Sarah Sundberg, and Dolly Matten.

People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
1/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Holiday window decorations in downtown Brainerd.
2/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People sit in booths inside Coco Moon.
3/45: People sit at window booths in Coco Moon while visiting downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
4/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
5/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
6/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
7/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
8/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
9/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
10/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
11/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
12/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
13/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
14/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
15/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
16/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
17/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
18/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
19/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
20/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
21/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
22/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
23/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
24/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Mayor reads proclamation, choir ready in background, tree unlit.
25/45: Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux reads a proclamation before the tree is lit for the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
26/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
27/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
28/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
29/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
30/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
31/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
32/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
33/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
34/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
35/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
36/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
37/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
38/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
39/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
40/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
41/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
42/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
43/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
44/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
45/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.

Related Topics: BRAINERDSMALL BUSINESSBUSINESSCHRISTMAS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs