Olde Open Window bests downtown businesses in Window Walk

BRAINERD — The Olde Open Window came in first place in both People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice categories during the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk in Brainerd.

The blustery winter weather didn’t keep shoppers away from the downtown area Dec. 2, as they visited small businesses and gazed at the candy cane-themed windows. Votes cast by 150 shoppers, as well as this year’s judges, deemed the Olde Open Window the best, with its red and white striped Christmas tree, ornate snowflakes and other festive decorations. The business won a $100 prize for each category.

Judges this year were Derek and Jolene Owen, Patrick and Sarah Sundberg, and Dolly Matten.