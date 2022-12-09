Olde Open Window bests downtown businesses in Window Walk
The business earned two $100 prizes for winning the Judge's Choice and People's Choice categories.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — The Olde Open Window came in first place in both People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice categories during the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk in Brainerd.
The blustery winter weather didn’t keep shoppers away from the downtown area Dec. 2, as they visited small businesses and gazed at the candy cane-themed windows. Votes cast by 150 shoppers, as well as this year’s judges, deemed the Olde Open Window the best, with its red and white striped Christmas tree, ornate snowflakes and other festive decorations. The business won a $100 prize for each category.
Judges this year were Derek and Jolene Owen, Patrick and Sarah Sundberg, and Dolly Matten.
1/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
2/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
3/45: People sit at window booths in Coco Moon while visiting downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
4/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
5/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
6/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
7/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
8/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
9/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
10/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
11/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
12/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
13/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
14/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
15/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
16/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
17/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
18/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
19/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
20/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
21/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
22/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
23/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
24/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
25/45: Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux reads a proclamation before the tree is lit for the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
26/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
27/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
28/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
29/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
30/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
31/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
32/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
33/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
34/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
35/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
36/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
37/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
38/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
39/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
40/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
41/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
42/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
43/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
44/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
45/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.