Onamia crash injures Merrifield man

ONAMIA — A 68-year-old Merrifield man was injured Thursday, Dec. 22, after his vehicle struck a turning vehicle on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:55 p.m. in Kathio Township near Onamia. According to the report, a 2009 Dodge Journey was southbound on the highway when it attempted to turn onto Oodena Drive and was struck by a 2022 Nissan Pickup traveling northbound.

The driver of the Nissan, William Joe England, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. The driver of the Dodge, William Pershing Potter, 42, of Brainerd, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department.