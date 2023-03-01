Onamia family loses home to fire

ONAMIA — A family was displaced Tuesday, Feb. 28, after their home caught fire on Atooban Drive in Mille Lacs County.

The Garrison Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the attic at 10:14 a.m. in Onamia. Fire Chief Bruce Breun said when crews arrived they found flames coming from the home.

Though the home was destroyed in the fire, Breun said the family made it out of the house safely and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe were on scene to assist the family.

The Garrison Fire Department was on scene until about 3 p.m. and were assisted by Onamia Fire Department and tribal police.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

