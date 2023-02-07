99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Onamia rollover injures 2

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. in Onamia Township, south of Onamia.

0325state-patrol-update.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 09:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ONAMIA — Two people were injured Monday, Feb. 6, after their vehicle rolled on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. in Onamia Township, south of Onamia. According to the crash report, a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was northbound on the highway when it left the roadway to the left and rolled near 320th Street.

The driver of the Passat, William Nathan Mcclure, 53, of Jenks, Oklahoma, and his passenger, Elissa Jo Brundy, 52, of Rice, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Mille Lacs Health System hospital in Onamia.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Driver cited after 2-vehicle Wadena County crash
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:59 a.m. of the crash, which occurred on Highway 71 just north of Hewitt.
February 05, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1227snowmobile-trails.jpg
Local
Wadena County snowmobile crash results in serious injuries
According to the sheriff’s office, the man said he was riding his Arctic Cat Firecat F7 snowmobile on the trail when he went around a corner and struck a tree head-on.
February 05, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Sheriff
Local
2 Cass County snowmobile crashes result in fatality, serious injury
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the fatal crash at 4:55 p.m. Saturday on 72nd Street Southwest in Byron Township near Staples.
February 05, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
FSA snowmobile accident
Minnesota
Resort owner killed in snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
Ronald Dilley, owner of Dilley's Resort on West Norway Lake, served on a variety of local watershed, county water and soil conservation committees.
February 02, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FSA snowmobile accident
Minnesota
67-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash in west-central Minnesota
A 67-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a snowmobile crash, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
February 01, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Nisswa Police squad
Local
Nisswa crash injures Pequot Lakes man
Robert Donald Zweigle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
January 29, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
Merrifield man injured in snowmobile crash
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Irondale Township, west of Ironton.
January 24, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes
According to a release by the Beck County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by a passing train near Detroit Lakes on Monday.
January 23, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
3232305+traffic-fatality.jpg
Minnesota
Update: Woman killed Saturday in west-central Minnesota crash
The head-on crash occurred on Minnesota 23.
January 22, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Swanville crash injures Burtrum woman
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Swanville Township, east of Swanville.
January 19, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: CRASHESACCIDENTSMILLE LACS COUNTY
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
DispatchNewsBriefcloseup.jpg
Local
DNR webinars cover burbot fishing, bald eagles
The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free, but registration is required.
February 07, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Authorities rescue dozens of animals from unsanitary conditions near Motley
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 07, 2023 07:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd council moves toward allowing more chickens, adding ducks
City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep four chickens or ducks in addition to four dogs and cats.
February 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0125blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 7
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report