Onamia rollover injures 2

ONAMIA — Two people were injured Monday, Feb. 6, after their vehicle rolled on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. in Onamia Township, south of Onamia. According to the crash report, a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was northbound on the highway when it left the roadway to the left and rolled near 320th Street.

The driver of the Passat, William Nathan Mcclure, 53, of Jenks, Oklahoma, and his passenger, Elissa Jo Brundy, 52, of Rice, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Mille Lacs Health System hospital in Onamia.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.