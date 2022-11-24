Onamia woman injured in Morrison County crash
The driver received non-life-threatening injuries in the early Thanksgiving Day crash when her vehicle left the road and hit a guardrail in Richardson Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP — A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Morrison County Crash early Thanksgiving Day when her vehicle left the road and hit a guardrail.
Renee Marie Pewaush of Onamia was westbound on Highway 27 in a 2017 Ford Edge at 2:22 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in Richardson Township when the SUV went off the road and crashed into a guardrail near 380th Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Pewaush was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle’s air bag was deployed, according to the crash report, and the 44-year-old was transported to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia.
