Organic Roots offers new school option Brainerd

BRAINERD — Kirsten Rude loved her time as a public school teacher, but after nine years, she realized she wanted to offer her students a different kind of learning experience.

She wanted to add more nature-based learning to the kids’ curriculum and let them lead the way on their educational journeys.

“They have a natural drive to learn already on their own, so it was really important for me to put them in an environment where they could follow that drive,” Rude said Aug. 8, while preparing her new classroom space.

Organic Roots Schoolhouse is opening for its third school year next month, but for the first time in its new Brainerd location.

Set back among the trees on 60 acres of land just off Highway 25 south of Brainerd, the school is Rude’s way of bringing natural, holistic learning to area students ages 4-10.

She started in 2021 in Pequot Lakes and moved to a different location in the city for her second year.

With baby No. 4 due in early September and a search on for new premises, Rude wasn’t sure she’d even open for the 2023 school year.

But fate had its way.

“I just kind of put it out there to God and the universe,” Rude said. “I was like, ‘OK, if I’m supposed to do this somewhere, you gotta let me know.’”All of a sudden, a willing staff member popped up, as did the perfect land for the little forest school.

Kasi Wendel, whose daughter attended Organic Roots as a kindergartner last year, will help Rude with the classroom instruction.

“It’s just our jam — the holistic life that we live, it really aligns with the school,” Wendel said. “... I’ve always really been into nature and outdoors and adventure.”

Rude hopes to draw on Wendel’s homesteading background to teach the kids some of those skills, like canning and making their own dishwasher detergent.

“That’s where we kind of balance each other out,” Rude said, noting she plans to return to school as soon as her body allows after the baby comes, bringing the little one along with her to school.

Rude’s oldest two boys attend the school now, and her youngest will, too, as soon as he’s old enough.

Students at Organic Roots can expect to spend about half of their days in guided learning, meaning they get to lead the way, and the other half learning from Rude and Wendel.

“And we just do my turn, your turn style throughout the day,” Rude said.

Kasi Wendel, left, and Kirsten Rude hold a sign advertising their new school, Organic Roots Schoolhouse, south of Brainerd. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

To begin the day, she’ll let the kids fill their proverbial cups with whatever they need to start out on the right foot.

“Whether it be art or music or running in the woods, or whatever it may be that they need, that’s what I let them fill their cups with,” she said. “It’s really important for them to start their day like that so that they’re feeling like they’re connected and they’re connecting with friends.”

Kids will also spend as much time outside, learning with natural items from the woods as possible, especially when in the warmer months.

In math class, for example, younger students might be tasked with finding acorns and sticks to represent the 10s and 1s columns on chalkboards and whiteboards to learn about their numbers.

Organic Roots is set up for students who want to attend every day as their primary schooling option and as a supplement for homeschool students.

Rude started out with 18 students last year and hopes to enroll about 20 this year. Enrollment is open for the 2023-24 school year at organicrootsschoolhouse.com/join .

“I’m just excited to try new things and offer a new option to the Brainerd lakes area,” Rude said.

And in order to make it the best option possible, she’s accepting feedback from the community.

“Maybe the community can tell us and reach out to say what they want and need,” she said.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.