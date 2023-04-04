Otto Bremer Trust awards grant to housing nonprofit

BRAINERD — Otto Bremer Trust awarded a $50,000 grant to local nonprofit My Neighbor to Love Coalition.

Funds from this grant will go toward the completion of the housing project for those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. The fourplex on Jackson Street in northwest Brainerd is the start of the Creekside Community.

“The coalition is so grateful for this grant,” said Vicky Kinney, executive director of My Neighbor To Love Coalition. “We appreciate the support from Otto Bremer Trust, both financially and for believing in our mission. This gives us a giant step forward.”

With added donations from a recent fundraiser, local businesses and private donors, the nonprofit reports a little over $225,000 of funding is left to complete the fourplex structure and the driveway and parking lot requirements.

“There are a lot of hidden costs to a project like this that people aren’t aware of – such as bringing in and connecting water and sewer lines, installing a fire hydrant, engineering costs, and the added expenses that come with following commercial construction building codes,” Kinney said in a news release. “The community has been generous in their support. It means so much to all of us when we see our neighbors becoming aware of the problem of homelessness in our community and wanting to be a part of a lasting solution. Everyone who contributes is a home-sponsor and will be acknowledged with other sponsors on a plaque for that unit.”

The nonprofit plans to start the process of construction on a holistic health center this summer. Creekside Center will offer employment readiness and life skills classes, along with other support services. It will also contain a boarding house on the second floor for those waiting to get into permanent housing. My Neighbor to Love Coalitions’ multi-family housing structure is the next project on the list.

To donate, find out about volunteer opportunities or get further information, visit mntlc.org .