50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Otto Bremer Trust awards grant to housing nonprofit

The $50,000 grant will go toward a supportive housing project in Brainerd.

Creekside Community
A graphic rendering shows the four-plex under construction by My Neighbor to Love Coalition in northwest Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:49 AM

BRAINERD — Otto Bremer Trust awarded a $50,000 grant to local nonprofit My Neighbor to Love Coalition.

Funds from this grant will go toward the completion of the housing project for those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. The fourplex on Jackson Street in northwest Brainerd is the start of the Creekside Community.

“The coalition is so grateful for this grant,” said Vicky Kinney, executive director of My Neighbor To Love Coalition. “We appreciate the support from Otto Bremer Trust, both financially and for believing in our mission. This gives us a giant step forward.”

With added donations from a recent fundraiser, local businesses and private donors, the nonprofit reports a little over $225,000 of funding is left to complete the fourplex structure and the driveway and parking lot requirements.

“There are a lot of hidden costs to a project like this that people aren’t aware of – such as bringing in and connecting water and sewer lines, installing a fire hydrant, engineering costs, and the added expenses that come with following commercial construction building codes,” Kinney said in a news release. “The community has been generous in their support. It means so much to all of us when we see our neighbors becoming aware of the problem of homelessness in our community and wanting to be a part of a lasting solution. Everyone who contributes is a home-sponsor and will be acknowledged with other sponsors on a plaque for that unit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The nonprofit plans to start the process of construction on a holistic health center this summer. Creekside Center will offer employment readiness and life skills classes, along with other support services. It will also contain a boarding house on the second floor for those waiting to get into permanent housing. My Neighbor to Love Coalitions’ multi-family housing structure is the next project on the list.

To donate, find out about volunteer opportunities or get further information, visit mntlc.org .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Snow emergency illustration for Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd declares snow emergency, plowing to begin early Wednesday
April 04, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council to meet April 6
April 04, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040423-itasca-state-park-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Mark your calendar! 2023 Free Park Days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas
April 04, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A movie poster for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie breathes new life into board game
April 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Bainerd High School track and field athletes run in a narrow patch of plowed field.
Local
Snow Track
April 03, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr