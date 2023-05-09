Over 41 pounds of THC products found in Baxter woman's house

BAXTER — A search warrant executed at a Baxter home in connection with a Brainerd drive-by shooting netted over 41 pounds of THC products and criminal charges for a woman living there.

Following a drive-by shooting in Brainerd on April 16, law enforcement conducted a search of a home on the 6700 block of Woida Road where they located a large amount of THC products along with two 9-millimeter handguns hidden in the wooded area and believed to have been used in the drive-by shooting. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the principal and most active ingredient in marijuana.

Alexis Joy Hamann Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

On April 27, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Edgewood Drive for failing to signal. Officers identified the front-seat passenger as Ayden Michael Furlong–Mulligan, 18, of Baxter. During the traffic stop, Alexis Joy Hamann, 40, of Baxter, Furlong-Mulligan’s mother, drove up in a separate vehicle.

Hamann and Furlong-Mulligan were arrested on drug charges resulting from the execution of the search warrant at her residence on April 16 that located the THC products.

Hamann was charged April 28 with felony first-degree sale of 25 kilograms or more marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinols and felony second-degree possession of 25 kilograms or more marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinols.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court documents, on April 16 law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting incident on the 700 block of West College Drive. Officers arrived and located a vehicle parked on Southwest Eighth Street with the driver's side front window shot out.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Officers located a victim, a 29-year-old Brainerd man, in a residence at a nearby apartment complex. The victim had a grazing gunshot wound to the right side of his head just below the hairline, his right eye was swollen shut and his face suffered multiple cuts due to shards of glass from the vehicle driver's door window being embedded in his face and right eye.

The victim informed law enforcement he recently ended a relationship with Hamann and she was now in a romantic relationship with Ridge Austin James Kinney , 21, of Baxter, who faces charges stemming from the drive-by shooting on April 16.

While investigating the shooting, law enforcement suspected the shooter to be Kinney and he was driven by Furlong-Mulligan, who had used Hamann’s car, a 2012 Black Chevy Volt.

Furlong–Mulligan was charged April 28 with felony premeditated aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder, felony aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder in a drive-by shooting, felony aiding and abetting attempted first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm, felony aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon/firearm and felony aiding and abetting a dangerous weapons crime involving a drive-by shooting.

Court documents stated narcotics investigators were familiar with Furlong-Mulligan relating to an ongoing narcotics investigation where he was suspected of trafficking drugs from his mother's residence on the 6000 block of Woida Road.

Read more







About 6 p.m. April 16 law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence on Woida Road and during the search, law enforcement located two 9-millimeter handguns hidden in the wooded area. Hamann told law enforcement she owns two pistols and keeps them in her bedroom closet.

In a bedroom believed to belong to Furlong-Mulligan, law enforcement located numerous items of marijuana paraphernalia along with unused commercially packaged small jars with stickers that stated “Brainerd dispensary” with a distinct logo of the historic Brainerd water tower amidst a sunset.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the bedroom across the hallway a search revealed several bins of THC edibles, including one tote which contained approximately 40 pounds of THC product. A second tote containing a large quantity of THC product was also located, though no weight was given in court documents.

Hamann posted $100,000 bond with conditions on May 1. She made her initial appearance in Crow Wing County District Court April 28 and is scheduled to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. on May 9.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .