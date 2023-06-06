Paddlers to race from Brainerd to Coon Rapids this weekend

BRAINERD — Dozens of paddlers will take to the Mississippi River from Lum Park this weekend in a 150-mile journey down to Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

The second annual Mississippi River Paddle Weekend starts at 3 p.m. Friday, June 9, and includes races all over the state through Sunday.

Founded by Minnesota friends Scott Miller and Todd Foster in 2022, Two Paddles Canoe & Kayak Races is an initiative to get people out onto the Mississippi River.

“The Mississippi River is just underappreciated, and it’s such a beautiful river,” Miller said during a phone interview Monday, June 5.

I wanted a longer race because then the people get this experience of paddling at night, and it’s kind of a magical experience to be out on the river at night. Scott Miller

The idea popped up a few years ago, when Miller was training to beat the world record time for paddling the entire length of the Mississippi. He came across someone online who coordinates a 340-mile race on the Missouri River from Kansas City to near St. Louis.

“And it’s just this incredible race,” he said. “... It’s got this wonderful community feel, and all these people that are really dedicated to it and come back and do it every year. And it involves a lot of small towns on the way, and it’s got Scout troops providing food for sale for people and church groups and things, and it’s just wonderful. And I thought, ‘Wow, we should have something like that here in Minnesota.’”

Thus was born Two Paddles Canoe & Kayak Races.

When Miller and Foster decided they wanted to do a long race ending around the Coon Rapids area, Brainerd worked out as a natural starting point.

“I wanted a longer race because then the people get this experience of paddling at night, and it’s kind of a magical experience to be out on the river at night,” Miller said. “... And it really works out beautifully to start at Lum Park in Brainerd because it’s a lake there above the dam, and so we can have everybody just off the beach in calm water behind two buoys, and then you can have the starting gun, and everybody can go at the same time.”

About 60 individuals and teams signed up for last year’s race , and Miller expected about 68 this year as of Monday afternoon, coming from all over the country and Canada.

Racers can paddle solo, with a partner or in teams using a canoe, kayak or paddle board.

This year’s course will differ slightly from last year, as coordinators learned from a slight hiccup.

“The Brainerd Dam is only about a mile from Lum Park, so there was a bit of a traffic jam at the first portage last year,” Miller said. “So this year, we’re actually having them paddle upstream 5 miles, turn around, around a buoy at Green’s Point and then come back down to the portage, so they’ll be more separated out by the time they get to the portage.”

Spectators are invited to see the paddlers off at Lum Park or catch a glimpse of the action from any of Brainerd’s bridges throughout the afternoon and evening as racers make their way south.

Miller won’t be out on the water himself this year after having just completed the journey of a lifetime. That world record he started training for a few years ago?

He just beat it last month.

Together with team members Paul Cox, Wally Werderich, Judson Steinback and backup paddler Joe Mann, Miller paddled from the headwaters at Itasca State Park down to the Gulf of Mexico in 16 days, 20 hours, 15 minutes and 53 seconds. Though data still needs to be verified by Guinness World Record, they look to have beaten the old record by nearly an entire day.

They just finished their journey near the end of May. So while Miller won’t be back on the river this weekend, he’ll be enjoying the event from the shores just the same.

“It brings me as much joy to have other people getting out there and doing it as it does for me to do it myself,” he said. “... I love seeing all the people out on the river, and I love hearing all their stories and all their adventures that they’re having while they’re out there.”

Last year, a duo from out of state reported seeing a bear swim across the river in front of them, while others recall hearing taps play as they paddled past Camp Ripley at sundown.

“It’s just an incredible experience,” Miller said. “They get to portage dams, they get to go in some rapids, they get to go around the islands. It’s a really neat adventure.”

Several shorter races take place Sunday, June 11, elsewhere in the state, including Clearwater, Otsego and Ramsey.

“It’s kind of fun that there’s gonna be so many people out on the river in all of these different places,” Miller said.

