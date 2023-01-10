Palisade man dies in McGregor crash

McGREGOR — An 83-year-old Palisade man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 8:55 a.m. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Highway 210 near 257th Avenue in McGregor, when he lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling west. The driver of the Chevrolet died but was not identified Tuesday evening.

The box truck driver, a 53-year-old Nisswa man, Robert Carl Hannahs, was transported to Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin for non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire Department and McGregor Ambulance assisted at the scene.