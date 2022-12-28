Palisade man injured in Aitkin crash

AITKIN — A 70-year-old Palisade man was injured Tuesday, Dec. 27, after the motor home he was driving tipped on its side on Highway 169 in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the incident, reported at 5:26 p.m. in Spencer Township, east of Aitkin. According to the report, Richard Wayne Clemons was southbound in a 1992 Ford Econoline motor home when he pulled onto the shoulder to let a semitrailer pass. The motor home was sucked into the ditch and tipped on its side, the state patrol reported.

Clemons suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.

The state patrol reported the road was covered in snow and ice at the time.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.