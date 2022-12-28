Palisade man injured in Aitkin crash

AITKIN — A 70-year-old Palisade man was injured Tuesday, Dec. 27, after the motor home he was driving tipped on its side on Highway 169 in Aitkin County.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the incident, reported at 5:26 p.m. in Spencer Township, east of Aitkin. According to the report, Richard Wayne Clemons was southbound in a 1992 Ford Econoline motor home when he pulled onto the shoulder to let a semitrailer pass. The motor home was sucked into the ditch and tipped on its side, the state patrol reported.
Clemons suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
The state patrol reported the road was covered in snow and ice at the time.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.