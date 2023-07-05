Parade captures crowd in Brainerd
Brainerd's Fourth of July parade started at 6 p.m. in downtown Brainerd.
BRAINERD — Tents, blankets and chairs marked spots along Laurel Street as paradegoers got ready for a Fourth of July tradition.
American flags waved, poppers hit the ground with a bang and bags were at the ready to collect what every child was eagerly awaiting.
“Candy! Candy! Candy!” came the shouts as police cars and fire trucks honked their horns and blared their sirens to kick off Independence Day festivities Tuesday evening, July 4, in downtown Brainerd.
“America the Beautiful” rang out from the Brainerd High School marching band, and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office deputies rode by the crowd mounted on horses. They weren’t the only animals to steal the show, as puppies from Northern Lakes Rescue wagged their tails on a float, and camels from Safari North Wildlife Park carried riders down the street.
Not only candy, but freeze pops, T-shirts, can koozies, beads and other goodies flew in the air, landing in excited hands.
The downtown parade was just the beginning of the holiday activities Tuesday in Brainerd. Crowds made their way from Laurel Street down East River Road, ready to enjoy music at Lyman P. White Park, family sack races and a watermelon eating contest before settling down for the much-anticipated fireworks display.
