Parade captures crowd in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Tents, blankets and chairs marked spots along Laurel Street as paradegoers got ready for a Fourth of July tradition.

American flags waved, poppers hit the ground with a bang and bags were at the ready to collect what every child was eagerly awaiting.

Mary Colley Davis with the Brainerd VFW Auxiliary smiles from the float Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Brainerd July 4 parade. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“Candy! Candy! Candy!” came the shouts as police cars and fire trucks honked their horns and blared their sirens to kick off Independence Day festivities Tuesday evening, July 4, in downtown Brainerd.

“America the Beautiful” rang out from the Brainerd High School marching band, and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office deputies rode by the crowd mounted on horses. They weren’t the only animals to steal the show, as puppies from Northern Lakes Rescue wagged their tails on a float, and camels from Safari North Wildlife Park carried riders down the street.

Cheyanne and Zach Vogel with Safari North Wildlife Park lead their camels with Rosie Featherston and Hailey Badger on Nick, and Marshall Hahn on Henry, in the Brainerd July 4 Parade Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Not only candy, but freeze pops, T-shirts, can koozies, beads and other goodies flew in the air, landing in excited hands.

The downtown parade was just the beginning of the holiday activities Tuesday in Brainerd. Crowds made their way from Laurel Street down East River Road, ready to enjoy music at Lyman P. White Park, family sack races and a watermelon eating contest before settling down for the much-anticipated fireworks display.

Don't miss the Thursday Brainerd Dispatch e-edition for more photos and coverage of Fourth of July festivities.

Secretary of the Crow Wing County Fair Board Kathy Stevens waves from a float celebrating 150 years of the fair Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Brainerd parade. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Hahn hands out bracelets to the crowd along the parade route Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during the Brainerd parade. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The Brained High School pep band performs and marches in the Brainerd July 4 parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Walkers with the Adult and Teen Challenge float wave to the crowd as they march along the parade route Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Riders and walkers from the Lakes Area BMX participate in the Brainerd July 4 parade on Tuesday. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

