News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Parking restricted on Norwood for snow removal

Parking will be banned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

0224snow-removal.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 02:06 PM
BRAINERD — Parking will be restricted on a portion of Norwood Street Friday, Jan. 20, while city staff removes snow.

There will be no parking from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on either side of the street between Southeast 13th and 19th streets. Any vehicles left on the street at that time could be towed. If a vehicle is towed, the owner should contact West Brainerd Auto at 218-829-4181.

The snow removal comes after City Council member Gabe Johnson requested it at the last council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. Johnson said the snow on the road near Harrison Elementary School has created a safety hazard, as vehicles park on both sides of the street, and the traffic lane is now very narrow.

“This is a street that dozens of buses drive down every day. This is a street that dozens of school children walk home on every day. This is the street that every single parent who drops their kid off or picks their kid up from Harrison School drives down, and there are a lot of residents there who park on the street,” Johnson said. “It’s been a big challenge for the street department this year, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s barely one lane of traffic, and it’s absolute chaos in the morning and in the evening.”

Anyone with questions about the snow removal work can contact the city’s public works department at 218-828-2307.

