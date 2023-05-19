99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Parks and Recreation Board to meet May 23

The meeting will be 4 p.m.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

BRAINERD — The regular meeting of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Brainerd City Hall City Council Chambers, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Local
Listen: Lakes area skies to clear as air quality alert expires
May 19, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Cass County Board: Commissioners take their meetings on the road for township sessions
May 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Local
Just hanging out
May 19, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Exclusive
Local
Breezy Point woman appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Local
ATV rollover injures Texas man
May 18, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Exclusive
Community
Caps Off - 2023 Graduation Magazine
May 18, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal