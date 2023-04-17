99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Parks and streets close as Brainerd floods

Several streets and trails around Brainerd are closed until water levels recede.

The Mississippi River running high.
The Mississippi River runs high and fast under a bridge Sunday, April 16, 2023, near Kiwanis Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:03 PM

BRAINERD — Several streets and trails around Brainerd are closed until water levels recede.

The City of Brainerd sent out a news release Monday stating that East River Road between College Drive at Kiwanis Park and Jenny Street has been closed due to high-water levels of the Mississippi River.

Multi-use trails adjacent to Boom Lake and Rotary Park are also closed due to the inundation of the area with flood waters. Evergreen Landing Park adjacent to Evergreen Cemetery, is also closed due to high-water levels from the Mississippi River.

Do not travel around gates, barricades, and cones into flooded areas as flood waters can create a life-threatening safety hazard.

