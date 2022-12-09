Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd Parks Board settles for cheaper request to repair Memorial Park lights

The board reduced its original request of $400,000 for new lights down to $50,000 for an apparent "Band-Aid" approach.

Memorial Park Softball Lights
A fresh coat of snow covers Memorial Park in northeast Brainerd Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The Brainerd City Council has questioned the park board's request for new lights at Memorial Park.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
December 09, 2022
BRAINERD — Members of the Brainerd Parks Board reduced a funding request for lights at Memorial Park after a disagreement with City Council members over the issue.

Parks Board members requested $400,000 in next year’s budget for new lights at two of the softball fields, but City Council members said during a budget workshop in November it was not an expense they wanted to fund right now and questioned the need for the lights at all.

After that workshop, three Parks Board members sent strongly worded memos to the council ahead of the Monday, Dec. 5, meeting, before formally presenting their request Monday night.

“As I said in my letter that I sent, over the last couple of years, we’ve made a lot of radical changes from what the parks used to be in not replacing our director and working really hard at budgeting years ahead,” Parks Board President Troy Rushmeyer told the council Monday. “And again, these lights … it snuck up on us.”

The Memorial Park fields are used for summer and fall adult softball leagues, as well as fall kickball leagues.

According to board member Tim Boeder, who is active in the city’s adult softball leagues, the lights have been an issue for decades. This year, though, they have deteriorated further, with reports of not being able to finish games or play on certain fields after dark because the lights do not function properly.

Parks Board members added the $400,000 request to the budget in August, which is later in the year than council members said they want capital expenditures to be planned. The timing and the necessity of the lights came up as issues for the council during the November workshop.

Brainerd City Council - Troy Rushmeyer
Parks Board President Troy Rushmeyer addresses the Brainerd City Council Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Council members Gabe Johnson and Mike O’Day questioned whether the city needed lighted fields and at what point the expense becomes infeasible for the city to fund, while Council President Kelly Bevan said the budget needs to be reduced, and the lights benefit very few residents of Brainerd. Council member Kevin Stunek suggested starting games earlier in the day to make more use of daylight.

These suggestions were not well received by some Parks Board members, who made their disdain for the conversation known in letters to the council, included in the packet for Monday’s meeting.

“I find it nearly embarrassing, that our well-paid Council Members, know so little about Memorial Park/Softball/lights, etc.,” Boeder wrote. “ ... Watching the most recent council meeting, was jaw dropping at how little our Board knew about the facts and numbers.”

Tony Sailer, Brainerd Parks and Recreation director, speaks during a June 9 World War II monument dedication ceremony at Memorial Park. Photo by Mark Persons
Tony Sailer, former Brainerd Parks and Recreation director, speaks during a World War II monument dedication ceremony in 2019 at Memorial Park.
Contributed / Mark Persons

As someone involved with the softball programs since 1992 and on the Parks Board for several years, Boeder said this is not the first time the lights have been pointed out as an issue. He said he and former Parks Director Tony Sailer spoke to the council about the need in the past.

When contacted by phone, Sailer, who retired in 2020, said the lights were specifically pointed out as an issue in 2018, when the third, previously unlit field at Memorial Park received new lights.

Musco Lighting, which put up the new lights, told the city the other ones would need to be replaced in the next couple of years, Sailer said. While Sailer said he put the issue on the board’s radar, it was never added to the long-term parks capital plan, though he couldn’t say why.

Later on, new lights were set to be part of the original plans for the Memorial Park redesign, which took place earlier this year. The original plans, Sailer said, included repositioning the softball fields, meaning new lights would be necessary. The fields, however, were not moved as part of the final project.

In his letter to the council, Rushmeyer questioned the need for a Parks Board at all if the council was going to tell the board exactly how it could spend its money.

Board member Andrew Shipe responded to specific statements made at the workshop, saying the Parks Board was not excited to spend that much money but deemed it necessary.

“We received reports over the summer that lights were turning off in the middle of games creating safety issues and preventing games from being played,” Shipe wrote. “Because of these reports and the reported difficulty from the maintenance team about finding replacement bulbs and parts, the park board felt that these lights needed to be replaced even on such short notice.”

An estimated 1,143 people participated on 77 teams in the softball and kickball leagues on the Memorial Park fields in 2022. That number is down slightly from the 1,275 in 2021 but still an increase from the low participation of 765 during the pandemic year in 2020.

Parks Board - Dec. 6
Brainerd Parks Board members Kara Schaefer, left, Andrew Shipe and Kevin Yeager discuss matters during their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Brainerd City Hall.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Shipe countered Bevans’ assertion the lights did not benefit very many residents by noting roughly the same number of people participate in summer T-ball, baseball and softball leagues, and, for the sake of argument, even fewer likely benefit from Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades at the parks.

“Relatively few citizens of Brainerd, for example, use a wheelchair,” Shipe wrote to Bevans. “By your logic, we should not spend taxpayer money on something that benefits so few citizens.”

While the majority of players in the leagues are Brainerd residents, about 44% came from surrounding cities in 2022. Baxter residents made up nearly 12% of the players, with the rest split between 43 other cities.

“I believe there is considerable value to the city in attracting visitors from other cities who will buy gas, eat at restaurants or have a drink after their games,” Shipe wrote.

Shipe also noted the financial impact the softball programs have on the city, partnered with cost savings of new lights.

City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn estimated the city would save around or slightly less than $11,000 a year in both electric and maintenance costs with the new lights. The adult softball program brought in a net $12,437 in revenue in 2022, though this does not account for electrical or maintenance expenses for lights.

Musco Lighting quoted the city $380,000 earlier this year for lights on the two fields. Dehn said he rounded that quote to $400,000 in 2023 with inflation costs.

A ‘Band-Aid’ approach

While council members did not respond to Rushmeyer’s presentation or the letters in the agenda packet Monday, Parks Board members said during their meeting the following day they felt they had already heard the council loud and clear.

Dehn said the cheaper “Band-Aid” approach, which he discussed with Rushmeyer, who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, included replacing all the capacitors and ballasts on the light fixtures to see if that solved the problem.

“It’s tough because it’s kind of like a car you don’t know what’s wrong with,” Dehn said. “You start with the top of the list, you fix that, and then if it doesn’t fix the problem you work your way down. Hopefully replacing all the capacitors and all the ballasts gets us through another year or two, and it might not even get us through a couple months. It might be a different problem.”

That option is estimated at roughly $30,000.

“It’s a $30,000 Band-Aid, is all this is going to be,” Boeder said. “And it’s going to get ripped off, and it’s not going to work worth a darn.”

As Boeder reiterated the long-standing issues with the lights, Mayor Dave Badeaux, council liaison to the Parks Board, said the fact still remains, the lights were never put into the 30-year parks capital plan.

“The issue is not whether or not the lights work or do not work,” Badeaux said. “The problem is the lights showed up in August in a 30-year capital plan. The council has been very clear that they don’t like things showing up (this late).”

Board member Kevin Yeager said he didn’t blame council members for their reaction to the expense. While he said he didn’t like how the council responded, as several board members saw it as an attack on them, Yeager said the Parks Board ultimately failed to plan for new lights until it was too late.

Board members agreed to reduce the request from $400,000 for new lights to $50,000 for new capacitors and ballasts. Dehn said the $30,000 estimate was very preliminary, prompting the board to request $50,000 to make sure there would be enough for the expense and any other associated costs.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the city’s final budget during a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The council is expected to set the final budget and property tax levy either after the public hearing or during the next meeting Dec. 19.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
