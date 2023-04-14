99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Patience sought for pothole patches in Crow Wing County

The department asked for the patience of the traveling public as preparations are in place to repair and maintain county roads when the weather warms up.

Road needing repair
Contributed / Crow Wing County Highway Department
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — The winter’s weather snow/rain and mix of freeze and thaw has created many potholes and rough road conditions throughout Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department recently reported it is aware of the county roads conditions and is working to make repairs. Warmer weather is needed to better repair roads. Currently, hot mix asphalt plants are not yet in operation. This requires the Highway Department staff to use cold mix asphalt to patch potholes. This material can be prone to failure during wet and cold conditions.

Crew patches a pothole
Contributed / Crow Wing County Highway Department

The department asked for the patience of the traveling public as preparations are in place to repair and maintain county roads when the weather warms up.

“Construction season will begin very soon, and we ask for your undivided attention when driving through work zones,” the highway department stated in a news release.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department maintains 550 miles of county roads and 63 miles of roads in the First Assessment District and Second Assessment District of Unorganized Territory.

Contact the Highway Department with a county road concern at highwayinfo@crowwing.us or 218-824-1110.

For concerns not related to a county road, contact the city, township or Minnesota Department of Transportation.

• Crow Wing County City and Township Contact Info at www.crowwing.gov/109/County-Municipalities

• Reporting Road Concerns for State Highways MnDOT at https://bit.ly/3ogAyei

Crow Wing County Road repair
Crow Wing County Highway Department asked for the patience of the traveling public as preparations are in place to repair and maintain county roads when the weather warms up.
Contributed / Crow Wing County Highway Department

Construction Projects Updates

• 2023 construction projects at https://bit.ly/3L02v3b

• 2022 to 2026 Highway Improvement Plan at https://bit.ly/3KBDXMo

• 2022 to 2026 Highway Improvement Interactive Map at https://bit.ly/3KGzEzg

