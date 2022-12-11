Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23
News | Local

Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite 2022 Day 2 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
December 11, 2022 08:19 PM
Share
Brainerd's Easton Dircks wrestles Alex Diederich of Royalton Upsala
Brainerd Easton Dircks - Alex Diederich Royalton Upsala 2405.JPG
Brainerd's Easton Dircks wrestles Alex Diederich of Royalton Upsala
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 1.JPG
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 2.JPG
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 3.JPG
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 1.JPG
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
WDC Koby Endres - Becker Dylan Weber 2180.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
WDC Koby Endres - Becker Dylan Weber 2175.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
DL Henry Lee - Brainerd Eli Wiskow 2259.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling Staples Motley Eli Greenwaldt 1 121222.jpg
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pierz's Carter Young wins the title at 113 against Bemidji's Gabriel Morin during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling Pierz Carter Young 1 121222.jpg
Pierz's Carter Young wins the title at 113 against Bemidji's Gabriel Morin during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
121222 Wrestling Staples Motley Eli Greenwaldt 3.jpg
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
121222 Wrestling Staples Motley Eli Greenwaldt 2.jpg
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
121222 Wrestling Pierz Carter Young 2.jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (1).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (2).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (3).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (4).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (5).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (6).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (7).JPG
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (8).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (9).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (10).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (11).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (12).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (13).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (14).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (15).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (16).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (17).jpg
Brainerd's Isaiah Jillson puts his opponent on his back during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (18).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (19).JPG
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (20).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (21).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (22).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (23).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (1).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (2).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (3).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (4).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (5).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (6).jpg
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHALL-ACCESSPHOTO GALLERIESKLICK SPONSORED BRAINERD DISPATCH
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite 2022 Day 2 klick! Gallery
Brainerd's Easton Dircks wrestles Alex Diederich of Royalton Upsala
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Pierz's Carter Young wins the title at 113 against Bemidji's Gabriel Morin during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.