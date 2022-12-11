Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite 2022 Day 2 klick! Gallery

1 of 42: Brainerd Easton Dircks - Alex Diederich Royalton Upsala 2405.JPG Brainerd's Easton Dircks wrestles Alex Diederich of Royalton Upsala Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 1.JPG Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 2.JPG Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 3.JPG Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Germann 1.JPG Brainerd's Isaiah Germann wrestles Becker's Landen Kujawa Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 42: WDC Koby Endres - Becker Dylan Weber 2180.jpg Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 42: WDC Koby Endres - Becker Dylan Weber 2175.jpg Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 42: DL Henry Lee - Brainerd Eli Wiskow 2259.jpg Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 42: Wrestling Staples Motley Eli Greenwaldt 1 121222.jpg Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 42: Wrestling Pierz Carter Young 1 121222.jpg Pierz's Carter Young wins the title at 113 against Bemidji's Gabriel Morin during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 42: 121222 Wrestling Staples Motley Eli Greenwaldt 3.jpg Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 42: 121222 Wrestling Staples Motley Eli Greenwaldt 2.jpg Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 42: 121222 Wrestling Pierz Carter Young 2.jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (1).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (2).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (3).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (4).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (5).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (6).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

20 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (7).JPG Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (8).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (9).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (10).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

24 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (11).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

25 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (12).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

26 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (13).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

27 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (14).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

28 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (15).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

29 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (16).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

30 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (17).jpg Brainerd's Isaiah Jillson puts his opponent on his back during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

31 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (18).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

32 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (19).JPG Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

33 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (20).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

34 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (21).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

35 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (22).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

36 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite Day 2 2022 (23).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

37 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (1).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

38 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (2).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

39 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (3).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

40 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (4).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

41 of 42: Paul Bunyan Wrestling 1 (5).jpg Wrestling during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch