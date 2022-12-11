Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23
News | Local

Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite - Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
December 11, 2022 06:09 PM
Share
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Becker's Tyson Ricker during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
DL Cade Jackson - Becker Tyson Ricker 2191.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Becker's Tyson Ricker during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Staples-Motley's Luke Bjerga during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
DL Cade Jackson SM Luke Bjerga 1791.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Staples-Motley's Luke Bjerga during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
WDC Koby Endres - Becker Dylan Weber 2175.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pierz's Wyatt Dingmann wrestles Koby Endres of Wadena-Deer Creek during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wrestling Day 1 Pierz WDC 121022.jpg
Pierz's Wyatt Dingmann wrestles Koby Endres of Wadena-Deer Creek during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
DL Henry Lee - Brainerd Eli Wiskow 2259.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes'Jeffrey Moen, right, wrestles Royalton-Upsala's Brandon Mugg during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
DL Jeffrey Moen - Royalton-Upsala Brandon Mugg 2237.jpg
Detroit Lakes'Jeffrey Moen, right, wrestles Royalton-Upsala's Brandon Mugg during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
WDC Koby Endres - Becker Dylan Weber 2180.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite - Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Becker's Tyson Ricker during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Staples-Motley's Luke Bjerga during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Pierz's Wyatt Dingmann wrestles Koby Endres of Wadena-Deer Creek during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Detroit Lakes'Jeffrey Moen, right, wrestles Royalton-Upsala's Brandon Mugg during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.