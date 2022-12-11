Paul Bunyan Wrestling Invite - Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek

DL Cade Jackson - Becker Tyson Ricker 2191.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Becker's Tyson Ricker during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes' Cade Jackson wrestles Staples-Motley's Luke Bjerga during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pierz's Wyatt Dingmann wrestles Koby Endres of Wadena-Deer Creek during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes' Henry Lee, top, wrestles Brainerd's Eli Wiskow during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Detroit Lakes'Jeffrey Moen, right, wrestles Royalton-Upsala's Brandon Mugg during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch