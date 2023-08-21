Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 21

News Local

People compete in loon calling contest in Crosby

Photos and video from the loon calling contest Aug. 19, 2023, during Heritage Days in Crosby.

A photo collage of people at a microphone imitating a loon call.
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Photo Collage by Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 3:36 PM
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
1/16: Jill Christenson does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
2/16: Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
3/16: Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area. Two children, probably his kids, look up at him in wonder.
4/16: Dane Walter does his best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
5/16: Laney Beeler does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
6/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
7/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
8/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
9/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
10/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
11/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
12/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
13/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
14/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
15/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
A photo collage of people at a microphone imitating a loon call.
16/16: People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.

More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
