People compete in loon calling contest in Crosby

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.

Laney Beeler does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.

Dane Walter does his best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.

Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.

Jill Christenson does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.

