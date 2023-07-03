People enjoy Arts in the Park.

Cress Tulenchik admires the hand painted mandalas by Alyssa Laws at the LoopedbyLaws Dots Division booth Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Arts in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

20 / 20: Cress Tulenchik admires the hand painted mandalas by Alyssa Laws at the LoopedbyLaws Dots Division booth Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Arts in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Kids color in a piece of art at the Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

6 / 20: Kids color in a piece of art at the Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.