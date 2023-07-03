Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
People enjoy Arts in the Park

Annual event at Gregory Park in Brainerd attracts about 90 vendors. Check out photo gallery and video.

Cress Tulenchik admires the hand painted mandalas by Alyssa Laws at the LoopedbyLaws Dots Division booth Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Arts in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 6:57 AM
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People check out wooden musical frogs at a booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People sit on the fountain at Gregory Park.
Man works on a glass orb with a flame as a little girl watches.
Kids color on a paper while adults watch.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
20/20: Cress Tulenchik admires the hand painted mandalas by Alyssa Laws at the LoopedbyLaws Dots Division booth Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Arts in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

News
Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend
Arts in the Park is set for Sunday, July 2.
June 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
