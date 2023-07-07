People enjoy music in the park
Photos and video from the concert in the park.
1/11: People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd. Performances in the series feature different bands playing on Thursday nights during summer and is a collaboration between The Center and Brainerd Parks and Recreation.
