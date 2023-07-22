People line Hwy 371 in Baxter to honor fallen Officer Jake Wallin

BAXTER — Waving flags, both small and large, people gathered Saturday morning, July 22, along Highway 371 in Baxter to honor fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

A ladder truck with the Brainerd Fire Department had a large flag by the highway near Applebee's as the highway curves on its way north.

Jake Ryan Wallin, 23, died in the line of duty as a Fargo Police officer on July 14, 2023.

Throughout the morning, people gathered on the boulevard along Dellwood Drive in Baxter by Target with the numbers growing by 8 a.m. and stretching along the east side of Highway 371.

Vehicles driving by before the procession included multiple police departments from around the state and a city of Fargo vehicle. A car with Fargo, North Dakota, license plates honked repeatedly as they drove past those lining the highway. Other law enforcement vehicles flashed their lights in recognition.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The procession of vehicles with their flashing lights came through a little after 8:15 a.m.

People lingered along the highway for some time after the procession passed by.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallin is the great-nephew of the late James Wallin, longtime Brainerd mayor, and grandson of John and Carolee Wallin of Pequot Lakes. His parents are Jeff and Amy Wallin of St. Michael.

Wallin’s funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex.

The internment is at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa.

Read more





Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.