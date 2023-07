Pequot Lakes Bean Hole Days 2023 klick! Gallery

A new pot of beans is lowered into a stand at the front of the serving line during Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Pequot Lakes.

The newly crowned king and queen bean, Brandon and Jill Andersen, talk with people during Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Pequot Lakes.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.