Pequot Lakes Public Schools launches website for November referendum

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Public Schools has launched a new website — Patriot-Vision.org — to inform residents about the school district’s capital projects levy and bond referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot.

“We are excited to introduce this informational website to district residents,” said Superintendent Kurt Stumpf in a news release. “This is an important community decision about the future of our schools. We are committed to providing district residents with the information they need to make an informed vote.”

Over the last 20 years, the district has worked hard to maintain school facilities while supporting a growing student population. As the district has thrived, school facilities have reached maximum capacity with insufficient space for classroom, programs, and activities. Outdoor spaces, such as playgrounds and athletic fields, are outdated and in need of repair. In addition, aging infrastructure and safety and security needs are putting pressure on the district’s operating budget.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, district residents will consider two ballot questions :

Question One proposes a 10-year $550,000 annual capital projects levy that would be used to improve technology and transportation while freeing up general funds to support classroom education and school operations.

Question Two proposes a $76.5 million bond referendum to renovate, modernize and improve school buildings and outdoor spaces. Question two cannot pass unless question one also passes.

If approved by voters, the funding would be used to:



Invest in safety and security, including secured entrances, expanded parking lots and improved traffic flow.

Fix aging infrastructure, including updating mechanical, electrical and HVAC systems, and repairing roofing and sidewalks.

Enhance career and technical education, including new space for robotics, technology, woods/metal, culinary arts, and family and consumer science.

Renovate school buildings, including new and updated classrooms, a science lab, a new, larger auditorium in the high school, and an addition at the elementary school for early childhood programs.

Create more common spaces, including collaborative learning spaces, expanded kitchen space, and remodeled locker rooms.

Transform outdoor spaces, including updated playgrounds, a new baseball and softball complex, a new tennis court and track and field improvements.

If approved by voters, a home valued at $250,000 would see a monthly property tax increase of $15 starting in 2024. A home valued at $400,000 would see a monthly increase of $25, and a home valued at $800,000 would see a monthly increase of $55.

Patriot-Vision.org provides additional details on the process, proposed plan, cost and tax impact. Residents will also find resources such as a tax calculator to determine the monthly tax impact on their property and answers to frequently asked questions.