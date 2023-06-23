Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes receives recognition for protecting drinking water sources

Pequot Lakes undertook several notable projects to protect the drinking water source from contamination and ensure the long-term safety and sustainability of the water supply.

Pequot Bobber2
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:40 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Rural Water Association have recognized the city of Pequot Lakes for its exceptional efforts to protect community drinking water sources.

Pequot Lakes was a finalist for a 2023 Source Water Protection Award from the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Rural Water Association.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Pequot Lakes undertook several notable projects to protect the drinking water source from contamination and ensure the long-term safety and sustainability of the water supply. The city’s actions included:

  • Working closely with state and local partners to prevent a state highway realignment from impacting the community drinking water supply, ensuring proper plans and siting were in place.
  • Pausing tank installation at a recycled oil station until drinking water concerns were addressed.
  • Securing funds to help property owners seal two unused wells that posed potential threats to the aquifer.

“The city of Pequot Lakes has exemplified the proactive and collaborative nature of source water protection in its many activities to manage drinking water threats,” Minnesota Department of Health Environmental Health Director Tom Hogan said in a letter to city staff.
The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Rural Water Association work with public water suppliers and other stakeholders to develop and implement protection plans that include efforts to prevent contamination of drinking water sources. Preventing contamination is the best and most cost-effective way to protect drinking water for public health, the health department reported.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children makes court appearance
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Intersection of a street.
Local
City looks at options to calm north Brainerd intersection
June 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
map of baxter
Local
Safety concerns prompt intersection analysis
June 23, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rock band performing on stage.
Local
Hot Lakes Jam
June 22, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
image002 (1).jpg
Sports
Golf: Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in CRMC Championship at Cragun's Resort
June 22, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
DetourHassmanAitkinCounty
Local
Highway 169 closes as road work begins north of Hassman July 5
June 22, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Family digging worms
Local
These kids have worms - and are ready to sell to anglers
June 21, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward