Pequot Lakes student earns Minnesota Connections Academy recognition

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes student Leslie Sher was named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Sher is an eighth grader at the public online school and was nominated by her teacher Ms. Lee because of her hard work and the positivity she brings to the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Sher will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Brad Swanson, school leader at Minnesota Connections Academy. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”

Sher enrolled in Minnesota Connections Academy to have a more flexible learning schedule. According to her mother, Victoria, the transition to the virtual classroom was “seamless,” as Sher was able to excel quickly. She has enjoyed the ability to work at her own pace.

At Minnesota Connections Academy students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The academy states the combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.