99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes student earns Minnesota Connections Academy recognition

Eighth grader Leslie Sher was named a Student of the Month at Minnesota Connections Academy.

Leslie Sher
Leslie Sher
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:00 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes student Leslie Sher was named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Sher is an eighth grader at the public online school and was nominated by her teacher Ms. Lee because of her hard work and the positivity she brings to the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Sher will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Brad Swanson, school leader at Minnesota Connections Academy. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Sher enrolled in Minnesota Connections Academy to have a more flexible learning schedule. According to her mother, Victoria, the transition to the virtual classroom was “seamless,” as Sher was able to excel quickly. She has enjoyed the ability to work at her own pace.

At Minnesota Connections Academy students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The academy states the combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Block letters spell out news for a logo
Local
Happy Hour For A Cause to benefit Relationship Safety Alliance
April 29, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Mock crash scenario set May 1 in Walker
April 29, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: East Gull Lake Camp Confidence Lions Club celebrates 1 year
April 29, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Coach and player high five at third.
Prep
Athletics: Wennerstrand a Warrior in every way
April 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Walter Engbretson
Prep
Athletics: Rediscovering Walter Engbretson a Warrior Hall of Famer
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Munger murder trial resumes on the anniversary of Lynnie Ann Loucks murder
April 28, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr