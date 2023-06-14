Pequot Lakes student recognized for academic achievement

PEQUOT LAKES — Betsy Boyda, of Pequot Lakes, was among the 20 Minnesota Connections Academy students recently inducted into the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society and National Elementary Honor Society in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

Boyda, a junior, was inducted into the National Honor Society during the spring ceremony which took place at the statewide virtual school’s offices in St. Paul and on its LiveLesson online classroom.

The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization that recognizes students in grades 10-12 for achievement in four areas: scholarship, leadership, service and character. To qualify students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, attended MNCA for at least one full semester, committed to attending meetings throughout the school year and committed to completing 50 volunteer hours throughout the school year. Including the 20 students recently inducted, MNCA currently has a total of 75 active National Honor Society members.

“At Minnesota Connections Academy we have the opportunity to work with students and families from many different backgrounds who come to us seeking an academic setting where they can thrive,” said Brad Swanson, Minnesota Connections Academy executive director, in a news release. “I congratulate these students for their persistence and for maintaining such a strong commitment to succeeding in the classroom and making a difference in the communities in which they live.”

Minnesota Connections Academy is an established online school that provides students with the continuous support of highly skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. The school’s teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored based on a student’s specific needs.

