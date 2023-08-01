Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Manufacturing receives 2023 Award in Philanthropy

Jim Kirzeder was honored with the 2023 Global Humanitarian Award and Marilyn Covey was honored posthumously with the Legacy Hero Award.

People at Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s Award in Philanthropy Annual Dinner.
Global Humanitarian awardee Jim Kirzeder, second from left, with Terri Foster, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation executive director; Dr. Paul Severson, 2022 community foundation Global Humanitarian; and Tim Bergin, community foundation board member, at the July 13, 2023, community foundation's annual dinner at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 PM

BRAINERD — Pequot Manufacturing was presented with the Award in Philanthropy at the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s Award in Philanthropy Annual Dinner July 13 at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

Pequot Manufacturing has displayed a passion for helping others and bettering our communities, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation officials said in a news release. The company has assisted with the growth and development of the lakes area through supporting a multitude of nonprofit organizations including Breath of Life Adult Day Service, Bridges of Hope, Kinship Partners, Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Heroes, Pequot Lakes schools and Patriot Foundation, Pine River-Backus schools, Lakes Area United Way, MN Adult & Teen Challenge, Pine River Food Shelf, Lakes Area Food Shelf, Pequot Lakes and Pine River chambers of commerce, Lakes Area Restorative Justice Program, and so many more.

People at Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s Award in Philanthropy Annual Dinner.
Award in Philanthropy awardee Pequot Manufacturing was honored July 13 with the Award in Philathropy from the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation. Pictured are Terri Foster, left, community foundation executive director; Jim Haakonson, principal with CLA; Chuck Albrecht, community foundation board member; Mike Goerges, Pequot Manufacturing sales and marketing manager and board member/owner; Karlo Goerges, Pequot Manufacturing CEO and board member/owner; Chad Shogren, Pequot Manufacturing president and board member; Angela Goerges, Pequot Manufacturing board member/owner; Jim Goerges, Pequot Manufacturing board member/owner; Brian Goerges, Pequot Manufacturing director of business development and board member/owner; Joe Goerges, Pequot Manufacturing project manager and board member/owner; Gary Goerges, Pequot Manufacturing technical advisor and board member/owner; and Tim Bergin, community foundation board member.
Contributed

“The lakes area is a better place because of the generosity and community mindedness that the Goerges Family and the entire team at Pequot Manufacturing have demonstrated these qualities and are well deserving of receiving the 2023 Award in Philanthropy!” said Terri Foster, Executive Director of community foundation.

In addition, Jim Kirzeder was honored with the second annual 2023 Global Humanitarian Award. Kirzeder was recognized for his kindness, generosity, and passion for helping others around the world, especially for his work in Haiti the past 25 years where he made over 75 trips, assisted in building eight schools, over 200 wells and given over 500 loans to better the lives of Haitians. Kirzeder, a general contractor by trade, has been active in helping others in any way possible through volunteering of his time, talents, and treasure both locally and globally.

People at the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s Award in Philanthropy Annual Dinner.
Terri Foster, left, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation executive director; Mike Larson, senior vice president of operations with Essentia Health; Wendy Topp, Marilyn Covey’s nephew; and Tim Bergin, community foundation board member, honor the late Marilyn Covey with the Legacy Hero Award at the community foundation's annual dinner July 13, 2023, at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.
Contributed

Marilyn Covey was honored posthumously with the Legacy Hero Award. Covey left a legacy through her compassion and generosity during — and even after — her lifetime by supporting many nonprofit organizations and assisting numerous individuals. She is also credited in helping to build the Essentia Health, Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center in Brainerd, Minnesota. Because of Covey’s support, nonprofits were able to increase their reach rather than worry about fundraising to meet immediate operating needs.

Award in Philanthropy sponsors included: American National Bank; Rob and Jennifer Birkeland; Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation; Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce; Breen & Person, LTD; Tim and Ann Bergin; Bridges of Hope; Central Lakes College Foundation; CLA; Kevin and Terri Close; Rod and Avis Converse; Cragun’s Resort; Crow Wing Power Community Trust; CTC; Cuyuna Regional Medical Center; Easy Street Productions; Essentia Health; Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Foundation; Grand View Lodge; Gull Lake Resort; HUG Hydronics; Joey Halvorson; Johnson Enterprises; Just for Kix; Lakes Area Music Festival; Lakes Printing; Mary and Jim Jetland; Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union; Mills Automotive Group; Moore Consulting; Nor-Son Construction; Nor-Son Custom Builders; Pequot Manufacturing; Relationship Safety Alliance; Riverwood Bank; Knights of Columbus No. 9657; Dr. Paul Severson; Stifel-DG Wealth Management; Syvantis Technologies; and Winegar Dental.

