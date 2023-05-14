Pequot Manufacturing to receive 2023 Award in Philanthropy

BRAINERD — The 2023 recipient of the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s Award in Philanthropy is Pequot Manufacturing.

The community foundation reported it was honoring Pequot Manufacturing with the award because of the company’s generosity and ongoing commitment to give back to their community through the organization and in partnership with their employees.

The award recognizes the efforts of an individual, couple, family, or an organization who have significantly contributed to the field of philanthropy.

“Pequot Manufacturing has clearly exhibited all these attributes in a significant way,” community foundation officials said in a news release.

The award will be presented to Pequot Manufacturing at Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s annual Award in Philanthropy celebration at 5:30 p.m. on July 13 at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

Pequot Manufacturing, a modest company of only five people at its start in 1981, began as many successful companies do — with a dream, hard work, determination and — perhaps the most important cornerstone to founders Josef and Agnes Goerges — philanthropy.

Over four decades of expansion, advancement and tireless dedication, giving has remained a core value of Pequot Manufacturing — a value in which they encourage giving back to the community through support of schools, service, and charitable organizations by volunteering time, talents, and treasure to help make a difference in people's lives.

Intertwined into the everyday logistics of Pequot Manufacturing, the legacy of giving is carried out through monthly internal charitable initiatives and even a "FUN"draising committee, solely dedicated to coordinating internal giving events and initiatives. The result of this core value, internal fundraising and collective efforts to give back reflect in local community involvement and donations.

"Shareholders handed down their values and this is just one initiative that we plan to continue with our team,” said Chad Shogren, president of Pequot Manufacturing, in a news release. “We give back a percentage of our profits and encourage community involvement with our employees."

Each year, Pequot Manufacturing and its giving-focused committees work within the local community to support local nonprofits and charitable organizations.

"Culture and Community is such an important part for Pequot Manufacturing it became one of our Core Values," Karlo Goerges said. "It is one of the key initiatives that help guide our company."

From annual, employee-initiated food shelf drives every March to partnerships with local entities like The United Way, Kinship Partners, and Bridges of Hope, Pequot Manufacturing's giving roots are strong and continually growing.

What began humbly over four decades ago continues in future generations, employees and in the core values of Pequot Manufacturing. Warehouses expand, the workforce grows, multi-use machines continue to advance and with it, a company's success. No matter how successful or advanced, it's clear a continued legacy of giving back to the community will always be the heart, mind and motivation of Pequot Manufacturing, community foundation officials said in the news release.

Jim Kirzeder is the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation's 2023 Global Humanitarian Award recipient. Contributed

Also being recognized at this year’s Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Annual Dinner is Jim Kirzeder.

Kirzeder was selected to receive the Global Humanitarian Award in recognition of his kindness, generosity and passion for helping others around the world, especially for his work in Haiti for the past 25 years. Kirzeder has been involved in many aspects of lifting Haiti up through being a founding member of Haiti Outreach, a nonprofit whose focus is on community-initiated development projects in rural Haitian communities. Their work focuses primarily in increasing sustainable access to clean water; as well as through construction work in health care and public schools, and restoration of communities after catastrophic events; and most recently by initiating a loan program helping Haitians become self-sufficient.

Kirzeder has made 78 trips to Haiti since the mid-’80s, most of which were paid out of his own pocket.

“Mr. Kirzeder has been a ‘go-to guy’ for the people of Haiti, when there was no one else with his knowledge to fix the problems they faced,” said Bob Skomars, friend and colleague of Kirzeder. “He persevered when most men would have given up. There are many people who are helpful and kind, but I am confident that they could all learn how to better serve others by emulating the life of Mr. Kirzeder.”

Marilyn Covey is being honored posthumously with a Legacy Hero Award from the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation. Contributed

In addition, the legacy of one local woman, Marilyn Covey, is being honored posthumously with a Legacy Hero Award from the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation for her compassion and generosity during, and even after, her lifetime. Covey may have been a small woman in stature, but her heart and aspirations were Paul Bunyan size, community foundation officials said. She had a deep need and calling to help others, especially women and children who might need a hand-up to try and transform their lives. One local shelter received the benefits of her generosity by receiving new furniture, including a kitchen table and chair set that would allow those staying there to connect more easily and feel better about their temporary accommodation. One nonprofit staff member shared a story of how Marilyn once purchased 10 new laptops with printers and even covered the computer software costs for the five years.

"Ms. Covey wanted to ensure that we had what we needed and was diligent in ensuring that every detail was covered," the staffer said.

Covey not only supported many nonprofit organizations and assisted numerous individuals, but she was also credited in helping to build the Essentia Health, Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center in Brainerd. This center has saved many lives and provides local and more immediate care. “She is a true legacy hero!” community foundation officials said.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Award in Philanthropy event. Tickets and sponsorships may be reserved online at www.communitygiving.org/events .

Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of supporting your favorite charities and causes. Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation was founded in 1998 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The foundation hosts over $18.5 million in fund assets and has granted $8.5 million in funds to nonprofit organizations in partnership with its fundholders and donors.

For more information visit www.CommunityGiving.org/blacf .