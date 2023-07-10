Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 10

News Local

Pickle for a nickel

Celebrating Pine River's sesquicentennial with photos and video from Pine River's Wefelmeyer Picklefest.

People enjoy Picklefest.
People could buy a pickle for a nickle during the Wefelmeyer Picklefest on Friday, July 7, 2023, during the Pine River sesquicentennial celebration.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:40 AM

PINE RIVER — As part of the celebration of Pine River's 150th anniversary, there was a Wefelmeyer Picklefest.

Harold Thiessen, a German immigrant, worked at Claussen’s pickles before starting his own company in Nebraska and buying cucumbers from Colorado and Minnesota, Travis Grimler reported in a Nov. 14, 2022, story for the Echo Journal.

Fred Wefelmeyer moved to Pine River swearing that he and the Thiessen Pickle Company were going to put Pine River on the pickle map. That factory served as the main office with salting stations in area communities of Akeley, Backus, Cass Lake, Flemsburg, LaPorte, Menahga, Nevis, Park Rapids, Pequot Lakes and Swanville, which produced "Queen Brand" pickles.

Wefelmeyer separated from Thiessen in 1928, and the company became the Wefelmeyer Pickle Company from then on. During its time, over 8,000 pickles would be shipped out of Pine River. Wefelmeyer closed his factories in 1940 after the Great Depression.

To read more about Pine River's connection to pickles, go to Grim's Grub: A sour history close to home.

People enjoy Picklefest.
1/41: People enjoy Wefelmeyer Picklefest on Friday, July 7, 2023, during the Pine River sesquicentennial celebration.
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
