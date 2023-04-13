Pierz crash injures Brainerd teen

PIERZ — A 17-year-old Brainerd girl was injured in a crash Thursday, April 13, in Pierz.
The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Corina Marie Schefers was southbound on Highway 25 in a 2010 Ford Escape, when the vehicle veered to the west side of the highway and collided with a light pole, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. The vehicle then continued south and struck a power pole.
Schefers was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol report.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department and Minnesota Power assisted at the scene.
