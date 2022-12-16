Pierz juniors recognized as ExCEL students

Alyssa Sadlovsky Contributed

PIERZ — Pierz Healy High School students Alyssa Sadlovsky and Joseph Stuckmayer were named 2022-23 ExCEL representatives.

ExCEL stands for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership. It is a recognition program sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.

Joseph Stuckmayer Contributed

Sadlovsky is the daughter of Jennifer and Jason Sadlovsky, and she has been involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, peer helping, WEB, band, pep band, musical, Minnesota Honor Society, student council, Special Olympics, Big Brother/Big Sister, EPIC, Bible school and youth group.

Stuckmayer is the son of Ruth and Marvin Stuckmayer, and he has been involved in football, basketball, baseball, Minnesota Honor Society, peer helping, Special Olympics, helping at youth basketball and baseball tournaments and his church.

