Pierz students honored with AAA Award

PIERZ — Pierz Healy High School students Ashley Kimman and Connor Kruse are the school’s winners of the 2022-23 AAA Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League since 1988, the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award goes to high school seniors who have a GPA of B or better and participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Kimman is the daughter of Billie Jo and Steve Kimman. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, peer helping, band, pep band, WEB, MHS, FFA, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, prom committee, Spanish club, yearbook, EPIC, Special Olympics and youth group.

Kruse is the son of Amy and Lowell Kruse. He is involved in cross-country, track, musical and play, choir, jazz choir, band, jazz band, pep band, knowledge bowl, MHS, student council, travel club, dungeons and dragons club, clay target, peer helping and Minnesota National Guard Youth and Teen Camp.